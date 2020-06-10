Restaurants Open on Father's Day 2020 for Delivery or Carryout

From Country Living

Sure, you've picked out the perfect Father's Day gift, but, as the saying goes, the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So, if you’ve been wondering how to shower the dad, step-dad, or grand-dad (or all three!) in your life this Father’s Day, a surefire way to do so is with food. If you’re hoping not to cook Father's Day breakfast or Father's Day brunch on the holiday, you’ll be glad to know that there are a number of restaurants that will remain open on Sunday, June 21.

To help you start brainstorming your order (given many restaurants are currently only open for curbside pick-up and contactless delivery due to the COVID-19 crisis), here you’ll find a handful of nationwide restaurant chains (as well as popular metropolitan destinations) ready and willing to make your Father’s Day celebration as special and delicious as can be. Depending on local regulations, some dining rooms are now open. We suggest calling ahead to see what's offered at your restaurant.

Restaurants Open for Delivery and Carryout on Father’s Day 2020

Applebee’s is currently open for curbside carryout and delivery. In addition to being able to order their fan-favorite appetizers and entrées, you can even order beer and wine to-go in certain areas.

Don’t let the name fool you. Bar Louis offers much more than just beer, wine, and cocktails. The menu includes a bevy of light bites (like calamari and crispy potstickers), salads, burgers, flatbreads, and more. Plus, they even offer family-style meals to help take the guesswork out of your Father’s Day lunch or dinner order.

Whether you want to order breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, Bob Evans is open and waiting for your picks. In addition to offering classic breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites, they recently launched three-course family meals starting at just $29.99.

Craving Italian? While some Carrabba’s locations have opened, most are still only serving via curbside pick-up and delivery. If you don’t want to have to ask every person attending your Father’s Day celebration for their meal of choice, opt for a family bundle. You can choose from lasagna, spaghetti, chicken parmesan, and more—all of which include a choice of salad and bread.

Cheddar’s is currently open for pick-up. Like Carrabba’s, Cheddar’s is offering family bundles. You can choose between chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, lemon pepper chicken, and house-smoked baby back ribs—all of which (excluding the burger bundle) come with your choice of two family-size sides.

The Cheesecake Factory’s robust menu makes it a prime spot to place a Father’s Day carryout order. Now through June 30, when you buy a $50 gift card online, you receive a $10 bonus card. Give it to him for a sweet treat whenever he craves it or use it toward dessert on Father’s Day.

Chili’s is currently offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Best of all, when you order your favorite dishes (fajitas, anyone?), in certain locations you can also pick up a few tasty to-go margaritas to help get the celebration going.

While some Cracker Barrel locations are reopening their dining rooms , most are only open for carryout and delivery. Currently, when you order a family meal basket, you get a free four-layer breakfast bacon bowl.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, Famous Daves is offering a limited menu, but there are still so many tasty items to choose from. Once you make your selections, place your order for curbside carryout or delivery.

Much to the appreciate of DMV residents, Great American Restaurants (including Arties, Coastal Flats, Jackson’s, Silverado, and more) are open for curbside carryout and delivery. The ever-expanding, family-run chain offers a variety of delicious—you guessed it—American foods. Whatever you order for dinner, don’t forget a signature chocolate flourless waffle for dessert.

It’s safe to say that most dads love steak, so what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with Longhorn Steakhouse? The chain is currently working to safely reopen some of their dining rooms, but in the meantime, fans of the restaurant can enjoy food via carryout. Some locations are even offering bottles of wine and six-packs of beer.

Maggiano’s currently has very few dining rooms open, but they’re offering curbside carryout and delivery so that Italian lovers can dine at home. They, too, are offering family-style meals.

Open for online ordering and pick-up, Matchbox offers a variety of salads, sandwiches, entrées, and apps, but they’re best known for their wood-fired pizza.

You can never go wrong with Noodles. The fast-food pasta restaurants are currently offering carryout and curbside pick-up. P.S.: They, too, have family meals available.

Olive Garden is currently open for curbside carryout. Best of all, the Italian chain is currently promoting their Buy One, Take One offer, so you’ll have plenty of food for Father’s Day and the day/week after.

Father’s Day meals delivered to your doorstep? Yes, please. (Of course, if you prefer carryout, you can always head to the restaurant and pick it up yourself.) Choose from starters, salads, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas, burritos, and more.

Think dad would fancy a little steak on the barbie? Lucky for us, Outback is offering free delivery, as well as curbside pick-up. And, when you buy a $50 gift card online , you receive a $10 bonus card valid through 12/31/2020.

Hosting a Father’s Day brunch ? You’ll be pleased to know that Panera has drive-thru, curbside pick-up, and delivery options available. What’s more, the chain is even offering Panera Groceries, which lets customers shop their pantries for fresh produce, milk, bread, and more.

While they’re working to reopen dining rooms, P.F. Chang’s is currently offering free delivery, curbside pick-up, and traditional takeout. Order your made-from-scratch faves—like chili garlic green beans and chicken fried rice—as well as beer and wine, just in time for Father’s Day.

Red Lobster is currently available for touchless pick-up and delivery. In addition to offering family meal deals, the seafood restaurant has new date night deals, if you’re celebrating Father’s Day without your full family in tow.

Given Father’s Day falls right at the beginning of summer, there’s no better way to celebrate than with some classic American food. Choose from sandwiches, burgers (including impossible burgers), endless fries, and more—all for delivery or curbside pick-up.

If you want to go all out this Father’s Day, consider ordering online from Ruth’s Chris. They’re working to re-open their dining rooms, but, in the meantime, you can order your faves for delivery or pick-up.

You can celebrate while still making healthy choices—especially when True Food Kitchen is an option. Due to the times, the seasonal health food restaurant is currently offering a limited menu through pick-up. But rest assured, every item available is delicious as can be.



