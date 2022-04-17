What restaurants are open Easter 2022? Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Dunkin' and more

Kelly Tyko and Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·2 min read

If you're looking to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee this Easter Sunday, there are many options.

Unlike Christmas, when numerous major chains are closed, more restaurants will be open Sunday. Still, some will have limited hours and others may have special menus.

Most Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open – along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House restaurants nationwide. It's often a franchise decision for holiday operating hours (or potential closures), so check with your closest location before heading out.

For local restaurants, how far you'll have to travel to find an open eatery will also vary.

What's open on Good Friday and Easter?: Holiday hours, schools and mail service to know

Restaurants open Easter 2022

Many national chains are open Sunday, but check with your closest location. as not all locations will be and hours will vary. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours, so calling ahead is suggested.

Dunkin' and Starbucks open Easter 2022

Many Dunkin' and Starbucks locations will be open for the holiday, but expect hours to be limited.

Fast food open Easter: Taco Bell, McDonald's, Wendy's, more

Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours, so call ahead or check apps.

Restaurants closed Easter: Chick-fil-A, Tijuana Flats

Local restaurants open Easter

Many locally owned and regional chain restaurants also will be open Easter and restaurants located in hotels often are open on holidays. Find additional restaurants by searching social media and looking on OpenTable, an online reservation service.

The full list: Walmart, Dollar Tree, Starbucks are open on Easter, while Costco, Target, Lowe's closed

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Easter 2022 restaurants open include McDonald's, Taco Bell, Dunkin'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building

    Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday. Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China. "The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.