What restaurants are open Christmas? McDonald's, Starbucks, IHOP open but Chick-fil-A, Chipotle closed

If you're looking to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee on Christmas, be prepared to find limited options Saturday.

Major national restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Chili’s, Taco Bell and Chipotle are closed for the holiday. With Christmas falling on a Saturday, it means Chick-fil-A will be closed two days in a row since its restaurants are traditionally closed Sundays.

But many Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open on Christmas, along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House.

You also might be able to order pizza from Pizza Hut, Domino’s or Papa John’s, but not all locations will be open or delivering.

It's often a franchise decision whether a restaurant opens on holidays, so check with your closest location before heading out.

You can also check OpenTable for restaurants accepting holiday reservations, like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Texas de Brazil.

Christmas is historically a slow day for the restaurant industry, small business software provider Womply previously told USA TODAY. With the exception of Chinese restaurants known for being open on Christmas, many local restaurants also will be closed, according to Womply's analysis.

Many stores also will be closed for Christmas. (Here's the list of what drugstores, convenience stores and grocery stores are open.)

Restaurants open Christmas 2021

The following restaurant chains have select locations open. Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so call ahead or check apps for more information.

Applebee's: Select restaurants nationwide will be open on Christmas Day but hours may be reduced.

Bar Louie: Open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Baskin-Robbins

Benihana

Buffalo Wild Wings: A few select sports bars are open and hours will vary by location.

Chinese restaurants: It's a tradition for Chinese restaurants to be open Christmas. Check with your favorite for hours.

Denny's

Domino's: Many locations are closed but the store locator includes Christmas hours for some locations.

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

Hooters

Huddle House

IHOP

Panda Express: Some restaurants open.

Papa John's: Select locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Pizza Hut: The majority of locations are closed but a few restaurants open late afternoon on Christmas, the company told USA TODAY.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Starbucks

Texas de Brazil

TGI Fridays: Varies, but some locations open from 3 to 11 p.m.

Waffle House

More restaurants: Some locally-owned and regional chain restaurants also will be open Christmas and restaurants located in hotels often are open on holidays.

Dunkin' and Starbucks open Christmas

Many Dunkin' and Starbucks locations will be open for the holiday but expect hours to be limited.

Christmas fast food open: Select McDonald's, Wendy's, Subway

Not all locations will be open. Fast-food chain apps allow you to order ahead, get discounts and check hours.

Arby's

Burger King

McDonald's

Pollo Campero

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Subway: Restaurants are individually owned and operated, so hours can vary by location.

Wendy's: Varies, but the fast-food chain told USA TODAY most locations operate with their normal hours.

