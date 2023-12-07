What restaurants are open on Christmas day 2023? Details on Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, more

Christmas is almost here, which means spending time with family, friends and loved ones, and for a lot of people that includes a lot of traveling.

Those on the road may be on the prowl for a quick bite to eat or cup of coffee to get them through their day, while others may be looking ahead for reservations.

Unfortunately for consumers looking to eat out on Christmas, there may not be a lot of options this year.

Some companies' Christmas hours, like McDonald's and Starbucks, vary by location. Others, like Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse, will be closed on Dec. 25.

Regardless of if you're looking for a fast food restaurant or a sit-down meal, it is always a good idea to reach out to the restaurant to inquire about their specific holiday hours.

Here's what you need to know about restaurants and fast food chains on Christmas 2023, including whether they'll be open and their hours.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas?

McDonald's store hours vary by location. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas?

No, all Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas, according to the company's website.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on Christmas?

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas?

No, all Cracker Barrel restaurants will be closed on Dec. 25.

Is Waffle House open on Christmas?

Yes, all Waffle House locations will be open on Christmas.

Is Taco Bell open on Christmas?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Popeyes open on Christmas?

Popeyes holiday hours vary by location, but you can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Is Burger King open on Christmas?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Is Krispy Kreme open on Christmas?

All Krispy Kreme locations will be closed on Dec. 25.

Is Hooters open on Christmas?

Yes, Hooters restaurants will be open from 4 p.m. to its regular closing time on Christmas.

Is Fogo de Chão open on Christmas?

Yes, restaurants will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Restaurants closed on Christmas 2023

The following restaurants will be closed on Christmas this year unless otherwise noted.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC: Most restaurants will be closed, the company told USA TODAY

Buffalo Wild Wings: Only a select number of locations will be open

Texas Roadhouse

PF Chang's

Chili's Grill and Bar

Red Robin

Zaxby's

Whataburger

Maggiano's

