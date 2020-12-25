What restaurants are open Christmas 2020? Starbucks, IHOP, Denny's and Dunkin' among options
Whether you want to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee on Christmas Day, your options are limited.
Most major restaurant chains will be closed Friday but many Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open, along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House. It's often a franchise decision whether a restaurant opens on holidays so check with your closest location before heading out.
With the exception of Chinese restaurants known for being open on Christmas, many local restaurants also will be closed, according to an analysis by small business software provider Womply. In 2019, only 20% of restaurants were open on the holiday, Womply found.
Why so few open eateries on the holiday? Christmas is historically a slow day for the industry and this year with coronavirus cases surging, Womply found 28% of restaurants nationwide were closed as of Dec. 1.
Restaurants open Christmas 2020
The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may be offering a more limited menu or only takeout and delivery.
Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so call ahead.
More restaurants: Some locally-owned and regional chains will be open Christmas and restaurants located in hotels often are open on holidays. Find additional restaurants by searching social media and looking on online reservation service OpenTable.
Convenience stores open Christmas
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas 2020 restaurants: Select McDonald's, Boston Market open