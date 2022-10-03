These restaurants in Miami Beach, Key West named some of the best in U.S. by Tripadvisor

Two restaurants in Miami Beach and four in Key West were named among the best in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.

The annual awards, which spanned six continents and 51 countries, highlight six different categories of restaurants: fine dining and hidden gems in addition to spots for everyday eats, quick bites, date nights and perfect picture-taking. The winners are chosen based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor from July 2021 through June 30, 2022.

No Miami-area restaurant made the top 10 for fine dining, although the European-style Six Tables at Mizner Park in Boca Raton came in at No. 6.

At No. 21 was The Bazaar by Jose Andres at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach, which serves Spanish and Asian tapas. Anybody interested in trying it out is going to need to hurry: The restaurant announced that it will be closing in March 2023, when its deal with the hotel is up.

For the Best of the Best Everyday Eats category, an Italian spot in Miami Beach mostly unknown to locals came in at No. 4: il Pastaiolo on Collins Avenue, a Neapolitan-style trattoria.

Two restaurants in Key West made the Best Date Night Restaurant list: Latitudes at the Sunset Key Cottages (No. 11), which offers waterfront fine dining with great views of the Gulf of Mexico. Earlier this year, Latitudes was named one of the best outdoor restaurants in the U.S. by OpenTable and was the No. 4 best date night restaurant on the Tripadvisor list in 2021.

Also a top date night restaurant is the intimate Little Pearl (13) , which specializes in fresh local seafood.

Seaside Cafe at the Mansion in Key West was named one of the best hidden gems in America by Tripadvisor. The laidback spot is family-and-pet friendly.

The laidback, pet-and-family friendly Seaside Cafe at the Mansion at the Southernmost House Hotel in Key West (No. 3) was named one of the top hidden gems in the country, and so was The Breakfast Club, Too (No. 25), which serves breakfast and lunch classics (brunch, too).

Story continues

Lauren Murphy, Vice President, GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor, said that the fact travelers choose the best spots makes a difference.

“Like searching through a big menu for the perfect meal, recommendations can be helpful in decision making,” she said. “Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion.”

The Bazaar by José Andrés in Miami Beach serves Spanish and Asian tapas.

More information

The Bazaar by José Andrés: SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.thebazaar.com; 305-455-2999

Il Pastaiolo: Ocean Reef Suites, 1130 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; ilpastaiolosouthbeach.com; 786-362-0152

Latitudes: Sunset Key Cottages, 245 Front St., Key West; opalcollection.com; 305-292-5394

Little Pearl: 632 Olivia St,, Key West; littlepearlkeywest.com; 305-204-4762

Seaside Cafe at the Mansion: Southernmost House Hotel, 1400 Duval St., Key West; littlepearlkeywest.com; 305-340-8167

The Breakfast Club, Too: 610 Greene St, Key West; www.thebctoo.com; 305-440-2898