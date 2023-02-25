Some restaurants get high demerits, rat droppings observed: Fort Worth inspections

A few restaurants received high demerit scores in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data. No restaurants were closed for serious health violations in the inspection term from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.

There were a total of 102 Fort Worth inspections in the latest term.

Taqueria Insurgentes located at 6665 Randol Mill Road received a demerit score of 36. It was the only restaurant that received a score over 30.

Scores are based on a demerit system for Fort Worth health inspections. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Four restaurants were close to receiving 30 demerits:

Benito’s Restaurant at 1450 West Magnolia Avenue, 28

F & F Japanese Grill at 9617 North Freeway, 28

Sushi Axiom at 4625 Donnelly Avenue Suite 101, 28

Ober Here at 1229 8th Avenue Suite 125, 27

Rat droppings were observed at Victory Temple Ministries of FW located at 2526 Columbus Avenue, and the place received 23 demerits.

Lakewood Village Personal Care Unit located at 5100 Randol Mill Road was warned of citation, closure, and increased inspections for the walk-in cooler not being able to maintain food at a safe temperature.

Riverbend Cafe & Catering located at 7251 Stoneway Drive North was warned of receiving a citation for hot water being shut off.

There were no follow-up inspections.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.