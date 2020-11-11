How restaurants help contact tracers as the virus is ‘fully unleashed’ in Peel

A camera pans the packed white tent. For what looks like a Halloween party, there are few masks – those for costumes or the ones meant to protect against a highly contagious virus.

The video, filmed in Mississauga on Halloween weekend, according to claims on social media, has nearly a half-million likes on a popular GTA Instagram page and landed on Mayor Bonnie Crombie’s radar.

Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, warned that failing to heed public health guidelines during social events such as Thanksgiving and Halloween would produce even more COVID-19 cases in the already hard-hit region, one of Canada’s worst hotspots.

“Contact tracing obviously continues, but I think on a gross number just in the last weekend, which represents two weeks from Halloween, we have seen an additional surge,” Dr. Loh said in a press conference Tuesday. “It's something that we continue to look into, but the timeframe certainly is suspicious for being linked with Halloween.”

Mayor Crombie said Peel Police are investigating the gathering and charges will be laid on the establishment, if warranted. The City also confirmed earlier in the day it was conducting its own investigation. While officials work to pin down what happened in one isolated incident, Peel is seeing a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.

“...[T]he reality, as hard as it may be to stomach, is that the virus has been fully unleashed in our community,” she said, with Monday’s data from the Region of Peel showing 466 new cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

On the same day, the Province reported 1,242 new cases. Peel’s figure represents 38 percent of Ontario’s new infections. The region accounts for a little over ten percent of the province’s population and while Ontario recorded 8.52 cases per 100,000 residents yesterday, in Peel, the figure was 31 new infections per 100,000.

The numbers in Brampton offer an even more alarming comparison. Yesterday’s 285 new cases in the city represented a rate of 44 infections for every 100,000 residents.

The Province reported 385 new cases in Peel on November 8, and 258 on November 7. There has been a discrepancy between the provincial government’s figures and those posted on the Region’s daily dashboard due to a lag in reporting.

In response to the spread and Health Minister Christine Elliott’s reporting on Friday that Brampton’s test positivity reached about 11 percent, the Region added another layer of public health intervention over the weekend, beyond the “Red-Control” zone guidelines in the provincial framework. Not all of the restrictions are legally enforceable, the Mayor noted.

For example, in the case of restaurant dining, the province’s 10-patron limit is further controlled under Peel’s restrictions to a maximum four people per table, and all must be members of the same household.

The day the new provincial restrictions were announced for Peel, November 6, also marked the one year anniversary for a Brampton restaurant business, AJ’s Bar and Grill, under new owner Utah Thurairajah.

“The timing wasn’t that pleasant,” he said of the milestone, thanking his landlord for providing rent support during these challenging circumstances. AJ’s was forced to close during the COVID-19 lockdown, only four months after Thurairajah bought the restaurant and expanded the dinner menu to boost business.

Thurairajah said he was able to bring back employees and resume putting orders in with his suppliers after dining restrictions eased, relying on the lunch takeout rush and AJ’s patio to serve customers.

In Peel, restaurants and other high-risk businesses are required to take detailed contact tracing records and store the data for at least 30 days.

Thurairajah is using an online tool, SafeCheckIn.ca, to avoid having patrons and staff touch the same pens or sheets of paper while taking down contact information.

The safety controls for guests and staff works like this: a patron comes to the restaurant door and scans a QR code with their phone, allowing them to respond to three screening questions, submit their name and contact information, while the time of entry is noted. After a meal or picking up a takeout order, the patron scans the QR to record the exit time. For businesses that keep paper records, the process is completed manually. If a restaurant is flagged by public health officials including contact tracers for a potential infection risk due to the presence of someone who tests positive, or anyone directly linked to the individual, the collected data would be used immediately to reach out to other patrons or staff who may need to be tested.

