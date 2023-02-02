Restaurants are flocking to Raleigh’s Gateway Plaza. We’re keeping track here.

In the not-too-distant past, Gateway Plaza was an arguably run-down shopping center that was showing its age. Now, it’s a hot spot for Raleigh restaurants.

Since 2018, when Loden Properties began renovating the property just off Capital Boulevard north of downtown Raleigh, the space has attracted several up-and-coming eateries, with more on the way.

“Gateway Plaza represents a new model for breathing life into older shopping centers,” the developer’s description of the project reads. “The 80,000 square foot retail center, originally built in the 1960s and located adjacent to the thriving Woodcrest neighborhood, is a mixed-use, community-centered destination that celebrates the best of local businesses.”

As the space continues to attract new restaurants — plus relocated old favorites — and other retailers, The News & Observer is keeping track of coming and going tenants.

Here’s a running list of vendors at Gateway Plaza.

What restaurants are at Gateway Plaza in Raleigh?

The following restaurants are up-and-running at Gateway Plaza, as of February 2023:

▪ Fine Folk (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 100) — Rising from Chris Lopez and John Kleinert’s Gov’t Cheeseburger, a pandemic-fueled pop-up burger joint, came Fine Folk, which opened its first permanent home at Gateway Plaza last spring. Star players on the restaurant’s menu include a “Big Ass Bowl o’ Fries,” a wedge-style Caesar salad, mushroom stroganoff and, of course, the “Fine Folkin’ Cheeseburger.” The restaurant also offers daily specials, plus happy hour offerings on food. More info: finefolkraleigh.com

Chef Chris Lopez adds flowers to vases at Fine Folk restaurant in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon, April 13, 2022.

▪ Miso Ramen Bar (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 104) — Miso Ramen Bar’s Gateway Plaza location, which opened last year, marks the restaurant’s second storefront in the Triangle and its first in Raleigh. Ke Wang, the restaurant’s main operator, grew up in Cary, where the first Miso location made its home just before the COVID-19 pandemic. The newest Miso space at Gateway is bigger than the original, and — as its name might suggest — offers a menu focused on ramen, though other small and main plates are available. More info: misoramenbar.com

Miso Ramen Bar opened its second location in Raleigh’s Gateway Plaza.

▪ Mordecai Beverage Company (2425 Crabtree Blvd.) — Mordecai Beverage Co. became Raleigh’s first bottle shop brewery when it opened at Gateway in 2019. Owner Andrew Christenbury had been home brewing for more than a decade before opening the shop and sharing his brews with the public. The shop offers taps dedicated to craft beer, wine, cider and seltzer to be enjoyed either inside or in the shop’s outdoor spaces. Food trucks also routinely set up at the shop. More info: mordecaibev.co

▪ Union Special (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 102) — Union Special in 2018 became the first project to publicly attach itself to the Gateway Plaza redevelopment. The full-service bakery and cafe is owned by Andrew Ullom, who was previously executive pastry chef of Ashley Christensen’s AC Restaurants. Union Special is known for its breads — like the People’s Loaf, a signature white bread — plus innovative pastries, sandwiches and more. Stop by for brunch on a weekend, lunch during the week or anytime, really. More info: unionspecialbread.com

Union Special Bread is part of the renovated Gateway Plaza in Raleigh.

The following restaurants have been announced as future tenants at Gateway Plaza:

▪ Fiction Kitchen — Currently located on South Dawson Street in downtown Raleigh, Fiction Kitchen will soon be relocating to Gateway Plaza, with an anticipated opening of summer 2023. The restaurant is known for its seasonal, fully vegan menu, served up in “an eclectic and ever-evolving atmosphere.” At Gateway, the restaurant will be larger and will offer outdoor dining space, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant. More info: thefictionkitchen.com

▪ Mala Pata / Peyote — Mala Pata and Peyote will be “a twofer Latin American bar and restaurant collaboration between” several star local chefs: Locals Seafood’s Eric Montagne and Zack Gragg, Ex-Voto’s Marshall Davis and Centro’s Angela Salamanca, as reported by Raleigh Magazine. Mala Pata will be a restaurant “of Latin American dishes showcasing the use of fresh masa,” Raleigh Magazine reports, while Peyote will be a late-night ghost bar concept.

What else is at Gateway Plaza?

There’s more than just restaurants at Gateway. The following retail and working spaces are also part of the center:

▪ Arrichion Hot Yoga + Circuit Training (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 121) — Build strength and improve your fitness at the Gateway location of Arrichion, a chain of studios named for “an ancient Greek Olympian who redefined strength and focus.” More info: arrichion.com

▪ Azure Violins (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 119) — Shop for instruments to rent or buy, take music lessons and more at this shop that aims to make music fun for everyone. More info: azureviolins.com

▪ Code Ninjas (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 103) — At Code Ninjas, which has locations around the U.S. and globally, “kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment.” More info: codeninjas.com

▪ Craft Habit (2423 Crabtree Blvd.) — Shop for materials for your next craft, take a class, participate in a camp or book a party at Craft Habit, Gateway’s one-stop shop and “dream clubhouse” for all things crafting. The store is owned by two “long-time Raleigh residents with a love of creating, and a penchant for hoarding craft supplies.” More info: crafthabitraleigh.com

▪ Little Makers Academy (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 118) — Little Makers offers half- and full-day preschool, plus drop-in care, for your little ones. More info: littlemakersacademy.com

▪ Menagerie Style House (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 120) — Get your hair cut, colored and more at this salon run by “a team of passionate, talented, and highly-trained hairstylists.” More info: menagerienc.com

▪ Raleigh Founded (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 107) — Raleigh Founded offers office and coworking spaces at four locations around Raleigh, including Gateway Plaza. More info: raleighfounded.com

▪ Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (2409 Crabtree Blvd., Suite 105) — Gateway isn’t just for humans. Treat your pet to a day at the spa or take them on a shopping spree at the Gateway location of this chain with locations around the Triangle and the country. More info: woofgangnc.com