New restaurants coming to Fort Worth’s Southside: a pizzeria and (!) vegan fine dining

Construction is beginning on two new West Magnolia Avenue neighborhood restaurants as the Near Southside restaurant scene continues to grow.

A popular Dallas pizza restaurant and a flashy vegan restaurant will add to the dining scene near the west end of Magnolia, where hospitals and a hotel bring regular lunch and dinner business.

Pie Tap restaurant to open

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar, beginning construction at 1301 W. Magnolia Ave., is a Design District pizza and rotisserie chicken restaurant known for inexpensive lunches and Tuesday specials.

The location is a former retail space next door to Great Harvest Bread. It’ll be remodeled to an industrial “workshop” look.

A pizza Margherita at Pie Tap, a Dallas pizzeria opening in Fort Worth.

It’s promoted as an “explosion of art and scent,” so you’ve been warned.

In Fort Worth, it’ll be better known for half-price “meatball Monday” and $12 Tuesday pizza specials and Thursday pasta specials, along with craft cocktails.

Pizzas ($16-$18) are simple: Margherita, pepperoni, sausage, a salami-sausage-pepperoni combo, prosciutto, rotisserie chicken-barbecue-bacon, mushroom-bacon or veggie.

A signature “Workshop” salad has salami, bacon and provolone with greens, pepperoncinis and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Pie Tap currently has four locations in Dallas and Addison; pie-tap.com.

The breakfast pizza at Pie Tap, a Dallas pizzeria opening in Fort Worth.

Maiden vegan restaurant planned

Work has begun on Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits, 1216 Sixth Ave., a new vegan restaurant from Spiral Diner & Bakery founder Amy McNutt.

Maiden is in a parklike setting as an anchor in the PS1200 “public space”) retail-apartment project just off Magnolia Avenue near West Oleander Street.

It’s billed as offering “fine plants and spirits” and described a fine-dining vegan restaurant with a tasting menu.

It’s a counterpart to the casual Spiral, now in its 20th year and often listed among the nation’s best vegan restaurants.

Maiden has not posted a menu yet, but watch maidenvegan.com.