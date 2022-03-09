There’s a new restaurant tenant for the long-vacant Sal’s space on East Kellogg

Shea Nelson and her family ran Brint’s Diner, 4834 E. Lincoln, from November 2019 until they closed it in April 2021, saying they planned to open a new restaurant called Double Barrel Bar & Grill.

Now, almost a year has passed. Another cook — Robert Lolar — has reopened Brint’s Diner, and the Nelson family has also completely changed direction with its plans.

Lead by Shea Nelson, who was the head cook when the family had Brint’s Diner, the Nelsons are about to take over the long vacant Sal’s Japanese Steakhouse space at 6829 E. Kellogg, where they’ll open a party venue in the front and a to-go-only restaurant in the back.

They’ll call the restaurant The Nelson’s Kitchen, and it will serve many of the favorite dishes the family offered when it had Brint’s, including wings, fried fish, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and fries. Shea Nelson said they hope to open the restaurant on Tuesday, March 15, but if all the inspections aren’t complete by then, they’ll open on Friday, March 18.

The hours for the restaurant will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and people will be able to get their food either by pulling up to the carryout door on the east side of the building or by ordering food via third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Carryout seemed like a safer option at the moment, Shea Nelson said, especially since so many restaurants are struggling to hire enough people.

The venue in the front, which has about 4,500 square feet, will be called Nelson’s Venue and will be available to rent for weddings, meetings, parties and pop-up events starting on April 1, she said. The Nelson’s Kitchen can provide catering at the venue.

The family decided to change course after the space they were originally planning to take over fell through.

They’re excited to try the carryout concept and hope to eventually add breakfast, which they served when they had Brint’s, Shea Nelson said.

Stay up-to-date on the restaurant’s progress by following Nelson’s Kitchen on Facebook.