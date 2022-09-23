A Restaurant In Singapore Is Charging People For Noisy Children

Photo credit: Francis Dean

We've likely all heard the phrase "silence is golden." Well, a restaurant in Singapore is really putting that expression to the test with a controversial surcharge. Foodbeast reports that Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill casually informed a customer of their "Screaming Children Surcharge" of $7 (10 Singaporean dollars) after they requested a highchair for their visit to the restaurant.

"We would like to inform you that we do not have any baby chair available as we are not a kid-friendly restaurant...All children are welcomed to dine at Angie's. However, screaming/uncontrolled children disturbing other guests will NOT be tolerated. Charger will apply $10," read a screenshot of the text, which concluded with a smiley face emoji.

Due to the text going viral, the Google reviews page for Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill has been inundated with comments from people upset at the surcharge. "Discrimination not just against family with kids but also family with special needs kids. So much for inclusivity," wrote one user who gave the restaurant a one-star review.

Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill has since responded to the negative feedback by offering an explanation on why they implemented the surcharge.

"Over the last few months, we've received an increasing number of complaints of children running around unattended or disturbing other tables during the service period...Because of these experiences, we felt we had no choice but to impose a 'penalty' to address such unfortunate situations," the restaurant wrote in response to a negative review, Foodbeast reports.

For those still interested in stopping by Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill during a trip to Singapore, in addition to a side of silence, you'll also find Truffled Mac & Cheese, Pancetta Carbonara, and seasonal oysters on the menu at the seafood eatery.

