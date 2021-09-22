Restaurant payments app company Sunday raises $100 mln

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunday - a payments application used in restaurants that was founded by well-known French entrepreneurs Christine de Wendel and Victor Lugger - has raised $100 million, said the company, highlighting another successful French tech fundraising.

The fundraising for Sunday came just days after France's blockchain-based fantasy soccer game Sorare raised $680 million in a funding round led by SoftBank, with French President Emmanuel Macron keen to promote the country's tech industry.

Sunday's co-founders include Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux, who set up the "Big Mamma" chain of Italian restaurants often favoured by Paris' fashionable crowd, seen in areas of the capital such as the bustling Batignolles district.

The company said its latest fundraising had been led by Coatue, with participation from partners of DST Global.

"This new investment round is a remarkable opportunity for Sunday to build a powerful tech stack and develop new product features such as ordering & loyalty programs. It also allows us to accelerate in the U.S. market by growing our sales, operations and partnerships teams," said de Wendel. (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Blandine Henault and Sudip Kar-Gupta)