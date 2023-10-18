New restaurant to open at Southpoint mall in Durham next spring
The Streets at Southpoint is set to get a new restaurant next year that specializes in upscale Southeast Asian food.
Asian fusion restaurant CO plans to open in the spring, a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties said this week.
CO will take over the space once occupied by Zinburger — a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic — in the mall’s outdoor Main Street, general manager Pat Anderson said this summer.
The Charleston-based restaurant group that owns CO also has a location in Raleigh’s North Hills. Its menu features pho, sushi, banh mi and wok dishes, plus a full bar and brunch on Sundays.
The mall welcomed two other new stores in 2023:
Unleashed: A local pet store with locations around North Carolina, selling supplies for dogs and cats. It’s on the upper level near Macy’s.
Windsor: Selling women’s clothing, from casual to formal. It’s on the upper level near Belk.
Southpoint is on the verge of a transformation.
The Durham City Council approved a plan in June that will allow the mall’s owners to build over 1,300 apartments, a hotel and office space in buildings up to 10 stories high.