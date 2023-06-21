A new restaurant just opened in South Wichita, and its owners are already locally known

A new restaurant specializing in both poke and ramen is now open in southeast Wichita.

Oishi, which I first told you about in mid-May, has taken over the old Bai Wei Asian Diner space at 1845 S. Rock Road. Its soft opening started last week, and it celebrated its grand opening on Sunday.

The restaurant, which is owned by the Liu family that also has the Dragon City Chinese Restaurant at 3008 W. Central, specializes in build-your-own ramen soup and build-your-own poke. Though Wichita has several restaurants around town serving either poke or ramen, this is the first to offer both.

The menu, included below, also includes a long list of appetizers, including dumplings, deep fried oysters, octopus balls and pork buns as well as fried rice, udon noodle dishes and a few soups and salads, including tuna tartare. The restaurant also offers boba tea.

Oishi’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.