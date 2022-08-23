Restaurant closes for 2 weeks each year so head chef can visit family abroad

In The Know by Yahoo

A restaurant’s temporary closing note is going viral for being exceptionally sweet.

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar in Bakersfield, Calif., is an Asian fusion eatery. Its owners, husband and wife Nick and Pum Hansa, grew up in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2011, when the couple envisioned the noodle bar, they hoped to serve Thai street food and recruited head chef Preeda Piamfa to make it happen. It was the Hansas’ respect for Piamafa that got the internet talking.

A Twitter user shared a photo of a note posted on the door of Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar that showed how much the head chef meant to the establishment.

“Our head chef is from Thailand and every year, we send him back to visit his family,” the note read.

Before working at the restaurant, he had not been able to travel back home to see his family in 15 years.

“We wanted him to have the opportunity to see his family on a more regular basis — so we close the restaurant for two weeks every fall, in order for him to visit his family and recharge himself,” the letter continued.

People on Twitter praised the employers for being considerate of Piamfa. Considering the U.S. is the only wealthy nation without guaranteed paid holidays for its workers, it’s no small gesture.

“I’d go out of my way to give business to places that do this for their employees,” a person replied.

“Excellent. I hope this place is filled booked when they reopen,” another Twitter user said.

“This is in my hometown and it has such good food- knowing they treat their employees well makes me excited for them to open back up again and visit when I’m in the area!” a TikToker wrote.

