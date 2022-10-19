A new restaurant brings a new culture of flavours to Taber

One of the new restaurants that opened in Taber this year was Yume Sushi. Owned and run by Haiyan Feng, who briefly spoke about their first couple of months of business and why they decided to come to Taber.

“Since we opened on March 3, the first month was really good, and during the summertime, our business (number of customers) did drop, but so far so good,” said Feng. “I heard a lot of good things about Taber and that’s why we came here”

After this initial discussion, Feng presented an overview of the menu.

“We have Japanese Koshi food like sushi rolls, sushi, tempura, teriyaki beef, and also we have noodles, but in the future maybe a dim sum. (Dim sum) those are the shrimp dumplings and the pork dumplings — those are very popular in the Chinese menu, and also we try to do an English breakfast like bacon, eggs, ham, and toast — something like that.”

Finally, Feng talked about what set her restaurant apart from others here in town, as well as her future plans for her business.

“I think because it is the only Japanese restaurant in town,” said Feng. “It’s more healthy and not much like deep-fried items, and our fish is fresh. Right now, our business hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday is 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but in the future when we have breakfast, we will open at 7 a.m. in the morning to 8:30 p.m.”

So if you are a Sushi lover or interested in trying something new, you can swing by Yume Sushi located at 5114 46 Ave, in Taber.

Ian Croft, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times