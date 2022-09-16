Restaurant, bigger Canadian Tire approved for Tower Street plaza

FERGUS — A plaza at the south end of Fergus may soon see a new restaurant and expanded Canadian Tire store.

There are two sites, one to the north with a Giant Tiger and other shops, and a second site to the south with a Canadian Tire and restaurant. The new restaurant is to go in on the property to the north.

Centre Wellington's committee of adjustment approved all of the necessary minor variances related to parking in the two properties as well as further variances in the Canadian Tire property – something that was needed for the two plans to move ahead.

The restaurant will be just southeast of the current Starbucks.

On the property with the new restaurant, there was a requirement to have one parking spot for every 20 metres squared of gross leasable area. Skyline Real Estate Retail Holdings Inc. received approval to have one parking spot for every 25 metres squared.

The Canadian Tire is growing by 1,415 square metres, largely towards the back of the current building.

This will require several variances, including: having six loading spots and not eight, having 182 parking spots instead of the required 217, a side yard setback of two and half metres and not three metres, and to have 12 per cent of the site landscaped instead of 20 per cent.

A study done by the applicant showed there would still be plenty of space for customers at the plaza even with the additional commercial space being proposed.

There were no public comments or delegations.

The report on the Skyline property can be found here. The report on the Canadian Tire property can be found here.

Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.

