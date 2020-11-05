Restarting Mission Foreign Education? Here’s a Handy Checklist

Indian students, who had aspired to go abroad for higher studies, had to abruptly put their plans on hold after the world went into lockdown. While the past few months have been marked by uncertainty, this period did witness some positive developments too.

For instance, Sweden witnessed increased interest from Indian and international students as an education destination, the current situation notwithstanding. India has established air bubbles with 13 countries, including the USA, UK, France, Germany, and Canada. For the uninitiated, an air bubble arrangement between the two countries enables passenger air travel between those places without any restrictions. This is particularly encouraging after months of a blanket air travel ban barring repatriation flights.

"With countries now slowly opening and border restrictions gradually easing, it’s time for students to start working towards their dream once again with renewed optimism and hope."

So, if you’re a student planning to pursue studies abroad, here’s a checklist that will make things easier for you.

#1 Find out about scholarships

While applying to study abroad, it’s very important to find out about scholarships, waivers, and grants you can avail of. Canada, for instance, offers language skills scholarship based on your IELTS score and waives off certain ancillary charges. Universities in Australia and the UK have scholarships and bursaries for students coming from abroad. US universities support international students by way of scholarships and financial aid. There are plenty of such options you can explore.

With a scholarship, you won’t have to exhaust your savings. Your loan burden will go down, making subsequent repayment easier.

"The right scholarship can go a long way in subsidizing your foreign education."

#2 Gather first-hand information

The best way to gather information about universities you’ve shortlisted is to get on a call with the current students or the alumni. Find out about the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities on the campus.

"They will guide you on what student life in a new country will be like. Consequently, speaking to them will help you make a more informed decision."

#3 Learn to manage your finances

In a new country, your parents won’t be around to guide you on financial matters. You will have to manage things yourself. There will be several day-to-day expenses you will have to deal with on your own. So while you’re still here, read up about the currency of the country you will be going to and understand how it works. Consult your friends and family who stay abroad, research online, or consult a financial expert. Work out what your monthly expenditure will be like so you can learn the basics of budgeting before leaving home. This will also teach you to prioritize your expenses when you’re living alone.

