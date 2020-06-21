Late restart pushes Justin Haley to first Xfinity win at Talladega

A late-race wreck at Talladega Superspeedway set up the final restart with three laps to go in Saturday’s Unhinged 300. Jeb Burton led the field back to green, with Justin Haley alongside him. Haley took the front spot on that first live lap back around the 2.66-mile track and kept it despite multiple challengers to capture his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

Ross Chastain ultimately finished second. Burton wound up third. Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top five.

Anthony Alfredo, AJ Allmendinger, Gray Gaulding, Alex Labbe and Noah Gragson made up the top 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Unofficial results

Chastain, who led a race-high 24 laps, won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize money as the top finisher among that mini battle. He beat out Allmendinger (seventh), Brandon Jones (16th) and Chase Briscoe (18th).

Haley led 16 of the 113 laps.

There were six cautions total, including the stage breaks and competition caution. All of the on-track cautions happened in the final stage, with four multi-car wrecks.

Up next, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Son on June 28 (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Haley, Chastain, Burton and Cindric are the Dash 4 Cash eligible drivers. Burton is currently not scheduled to run Pocono, so if he doesn’t run that race than he would be replaced by the next-highest Xfinity points-eligible finisher from the Talladega race.

This story will be updated.