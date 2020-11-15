Rest in Peace Legend: Soumitra Chatterjee No More, Indian Cinema Mourns End of an Era

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday afternoon at the age of 85. He tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and was admitted to the hospital the next morning. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital for almost 40 days and his consciousness level went down significantly since Friday. The condition of the veteran actor had remained a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. His key problem was Covid-19 encephalopathy, doctors said.

Despite his advanced age, the actor was one of the busiest still in Bengali cinema. Even before being diagnosed with Covid-19, the actor was shooting for a documentary with Parambrata Chatterjee.

Members of the film fraternity from Bengal and outside mourned the loss of the legendary actor. Condolences poured in on social media regretting the passing of an era, with hashtags like '#Restinpeacelegend'.

Bengali star Jeet posted on Twitter, "Demise of the legend, the King Of Bangla cinema Soumitra chatterjee. It's end of an Era. He will always remain in our hearts through his immense body of work. Had a fantastic bonding with him. Will miss you!!! #Restinpeacelegend."

Demise of the legend, the King Of Bangla cinema Soumitra chatterjee. It’s end of an Era. He will always remain in our hearts through his immense body of work. Had a fantastic bonding with him. Will miss you!!! #Restinpeacelegend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P30wDrq6To — Jeet (@jeet30) November 15, 2020

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjii posted a poignant picture of the actor, and just said, "Stay well."

Actor Rahul Bose tweeted, "I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace."

I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cZsjAxsSEC — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 15, 2020

Filmmaker Onir said, "End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee"

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

Actress Richa Chadha posted a photo of Soumitra with Satyajit Ray and said, "Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void."

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔 pic.twitter.com/ysXiACW6ex — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 15, 2020

Many celebs are still trying to come to terms with the fact that the legend is actually no longer among us. Rupam Islam, the lead singer of Bengali band Fossils, said in an Instagram post, "Not for a moment did I think this was possible. Feeling like a reactionless inanimate object right now. Let the memories remain with me."

Actress Swastika Chatterjee, who lost her father actor Santu Mukherjee earlier this year, wrote, "This year will take it all. Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year."

This year will take it all. Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) November 15, 2020

He was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He requested mediapersons to not call him for a reaction. "request friends in the media to not call and ask for a ‘reaction’. This pain, is too personal. This loss doesn’t belong to words, belongs to me alone. #SoumitraChatterjee," he tweeted.