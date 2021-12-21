Ress Life Investments A/S: Notification of managers' transactions pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 21 December 2021

Corporate Announcement 43/2021

Notification of managers' transactions pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ress Life Investments A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ress Life Investments A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transaction of Jeppe Buskov, member of the Board of Directors, in the attached PDF document.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 8 545 282 27

Attachments



