Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp® CBD Gummies and Consumables

Hemp, Inc. continues to uphold its reputation for outstanding quality in all King of Hemp® CBD products



LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is continuing to expand its market reach with brand-new, high quality consumable wellness products, including CBD gummies now available through the King of Hemp® website and at retail outlets.

Research indicates that CBD products have promise for conditions including pain management, treating depression and alleviating anxiety. In recent years, CBD and other cannabinoid products have gained incredible market share due to growing awareness and acceptance of CBD’s potential health benefits.

CBD gummies come in a variety of flavors and doses, allowing consumers to choose the most suitable product for their needs. Gummies are an effortless, discreet way of ingesting CBD, with no prescription required.

Many consumers are able to utilize the benefits of CBD as part of their overall wellness plan—but it’s crucial that they purchase from reputable sources like the King of Hemp® brand from Hemp, Inc .

CBD works along with other cannabinoids to bind cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system. Currently, over 150 cannabinoids and more than 300 terpenes have been identified. With more of each of these compounds still being discovered, the product potential for King of Hemp® CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN and other products in the cannabinoid line are almost endless.

Hemp, Inc. has long been on the frontlines of the Hemp Revolution. The company recently decided to utilize the facilities of other labs in the industry in order to manufacture its responsibly sourced, high quality CBD products. This is part of Hemp, Inc.’s plan to focus 90% of its efforts on marketing and generating revenue.

In addition to CBD gummies, Hemp, Inc. will offer additional hemp-based CBD cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products through its King of Hemp® brand. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp® product is accessible online.

Story continues

Visitors to the King of Hemp® website can also discover more about the legendary “King of Hemp” himself, Bruce Perlowin. Perlowin founded the first publicly-traded company in the hemp industry—Hemp, Inc.—in 2008 and was recently named its Chief Visionary Consultant.

Hemp, Inc. began shipping of its King of Hemp® products to stores across the country in late 2020 and is rapidly expanding its retail presence in health and wellness stores, convenience stores, gas stations, CBD stores, dispensaries and major chain stores across the United States. A full list of locations will be available on the King of Hemp® website.

To place an order

Consumer orders can be placed directly via the secure online shop at kingofhempusa.com or by phoning 877-436-7564. Flat-rate shipping in the United States is $4.99 per order.

Retail locations or online stores interested in carrying King of Hemp® products can contact sales@hempinc.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company’s mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases—a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products.

Investors can support their investment in Hemp, Inc. by purchasing King of Hemp® CBD products. Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc., stated, "This now provides an opportunity for tens of thousands of Hemp Inc.'s shareholders and potential shareholders to purchase the company’s products online and see for themselves the results of their investment. King of Hemp is now offering CBD gummies, in a wide variety of flavors and benefits! 8 new flavors plus an assortment pack. All products have been tested and produced with you in mind. Start relaxing today and order here. We also expect to generate significant revenues from our website and are planning massive marketing campaigns to lock this in."

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information” and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC’s Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



