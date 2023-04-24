Who is responsible for my Skoda’s failed water pump?

'I have had no response from a Skoda dealer regarding this, so what can I do?'

Dear Alex,

I bought my 2015 Skoda Octavia from Bristol Street Motors in Derby in October 2022, with a three-year Vertu warranty. Recently the coolant temperature warning came on when the engine was sufficiently warm.

A trusted local garage diagnosed a faulty water pump. I asked Vertu to cover the cost, but Bristol Street said a new water pump had been fitted prior to sale, so any claim would have to be made under a Skoda parts guarantee. I have had no response from a Skoda dealer regarding this, so what can I do?

– DH

Dear DH,

As far as I can make out, this fault cropped up within six months of purchase, which means according to the Consumer Rights Act 2015, Bristol Street Motors is liable for fixing the fault, warranty or no warranty.

It’s fair enough for them to point out that the Skoda parts warranty should cover the cost; this should mean you can get the car fixed at any Skoda franchise around the country, including your local dealer, free of charge.

It’s poor form that the Skoda dealer hasn’t responded to your emails, though, but to be frank, many service departments rarely do; you’ll get a much better response over the phone or in person.

If I were you, I would phone the dealer, or even visit yourself, getting someone to give you a lift if you don’t feel confident in your own car, and explain the situation.

They should be prepared to honour the parts warranty, although they might want some sort of proof of purchase, which Bristol Street will have to provide (assuming they fitted the water pump pre-sale).

If the dealer isn’t prepared to honour the warranty and provide a free repair, for whatever reason, it becomes Bristol Street’s issue to sort out as they see fit, according to the Act.

If that ends up being the case, I would then write to Bristol Street explaining that you’re aware of your rights and their obligations under the Act, pointing out that it applies given the fault occurred within six months of your purchase. Make sure you ask, politely but firmly, to explain the next steps they intend to take in order to resolve the issue.

