‘My responsibility’: tracing the graves of early black settlers in Canada

Tracey Lindeman in Ottawa
·4 min read

On a quiet weekday afternoon, James Russell knelt down in a grassy field and planted a tiny Canadian flag. When he stood up and looked around, 27 other little flags fluttered in the wind.

The site – in Niagara-on-the-Lake, on the edge of the Ontario, New York border – is a relatively nondescript parcel of land between a Subway restaurant and a white clapboard bungalow.

But nearly two centuries ago, it was the location of a Baptist church and a centre of activity for one of Canada’s earliest black communities.

At least two dozen black people are buried here: those fleeing the US through the Underground Railroad, enslaved people brought over by Loyalists during the American Revolution, black soldiers who joined the Loyalists in battle against the US, and some free people of colour who escaped an increasingly hostile American nation in the making.

But their graves are not marked, and their names are not known.

Russell argues that it’s only right to give these people a dignified burial, and their descendants a place to lay flowers. That’s why he is self-funding the use of ground-penetrating radar to locate the graves and headstones of those interred at the burial ground.

“It’s always bothered me that this just looks like a soccer field,” said Russell, a film-maker who has spent the last 37 years visiting Niagara-on-the-Lake from his home in Toronto.

“Finally, last November I said: ‘You know, no one’s going to fix this unless I fix it myself.’”

So far, the radar has found 28 potential sites. Nearly 20 more have been found by a local man who uses dousing to find graves.

“Every one of those folks have family, have grandkids or great, great-grandkids who would like to know where their ancestors are buried,” he said.

“I think it’s my responsibility, as a black person in Canada who understands the importance of not only respecting the living, but respecting the dead as well.”

Norm Arsenault, a Niagara-on-the-Lake town councillor, said he supported Russell’s work. “I’m glad to see somebody’s taking it up, because frankly, that’s just a graveyard that’s been ignored for, I don’t know, 150 years? Probably longer,” he said.

Across Canada, Indigenous communities are using ground-penetrating radar and other tools to uncover the final resting places of thousands of children who attended residential schools – institutions designed to rip children from their families and assimilate them, often through the use of violence.

In 2021, the former site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School made international news after the potential graves of more than 200 people were discovered.

Since then, hundreds more graves have been identified at the sites of former residential schools.

Uncovering the former inhabitants of historic black communities in Canada, however, has not yet been given the same urgency.

Related: ‘Not just in the US’: amateur historian highlights Canada’s forgotten racism

For generations, Canada has not adequately honoured its historic black communities, said Dr Afua Cooper, a historian, author and professor at Dalhousie University. She pointed to a lack of meaningful acknowledgment at the site of Priceville, Ont., where black pioneers lived in the 1800s, and at Fort Erie just south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, which was home to 18th- and 19th-century black settlements.

“For me, it speaks to the bigger issue of how invisible black history is in this country. Visible but invisible at the same time,” said Cooper.

“The history has been literally been covered up. So whether it’s that cemetery at Niagara-on-the-Lake, or it’s Africville [in Nova Scotia] or it’s Amber Valley in Alberta, what you have is this marginalization of black history,” she said.

Local historian Ron Dale said that the cemetery at Niagara-on-the-Lake was likely abandoned when black people in the area moved away in search of work.

He also warned that there is no guarantee that the buried headstones will be legible once they are excavated. He has given Russell some names of black Baptists he found in census records from the mid-1800s, in hopes that he can use them to help identify some of the names.

Lezlie Harper, a tour guide at Niagara Unbound with ancestors buried in Fort Erie, hopes what Russell is doing to help unearth black history in Canada catches on.

“We may find some amazing information about the people who were buried there,” said Harper. “Everybody says: ‘Oh, you can’t find the information.’ Yes, you can – it’s just different, and it takes time. But there’s all kinds of information out there about black folks who were here before. It’s just a matter of digging it out.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Local prospects Houstan, Nembhard keen on Raptors, but will they be available?

    TORONTO — Local NBA prospects Caleb Houstan and Andrew Nembhard would cherish a chance to play for their hometown Raptors, but it remains to be seen if the guards will be available when Toronto makes its pick at the upcoming NBA draft. The Raptors make their only selection early in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2022 draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23. Toronto surrendered its first-round pick, which turned out to be 20th overall, when it acquired Thad Young from the San

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se