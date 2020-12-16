In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement)

BOUYGUES
·9 min read

Paris, 16/12/2020
Press release

In response to the climate emergency, the Bouygues group makes a tangible pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across
scopes 1, 2 and 3a1 (targets compatible with the Paris Agreement).

The climate emergency requires economic actors to take stronger measures. As a responsible company, Bouygues is stepping up its action. The Group is therefore crossing a new milestone in its climate strategy by setting ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions that are aligned with the Paris Agreement. They are:

  • ambitious because the Group intends to go beyond the scope of its direct emissions1;

  • ambitious because its five business segments are strongly committed to helping their customers and partners cut their own carbon footprint;

  • ambitious because the Group intends this strategy to be a major driver of business differentiation and make it more attractive to stakeholders.

On 20 February 2020, Bouygues pledged that it would publish a climate strategy compatible with the requirements of the Paris Agreement2 before the end of the year, including measurable and quantifiable targets. The concerted efforts made by the five business segments since that date have enabled the Group to honour its commitment despite the health crisis.

2030 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS FOR THE GROUP’S FIVE BUSINESS SEGMENTS

2030 target (kg of CO2 eq.)



Reference year

Scopes 1 and 2

Scope 3a

Scope 3b

Colas

2019

-30%

-30%

Bouygues Construction

2019

-40%

-30%

Bouygues Immobilier

2020

-32%

-32%

-32%

Bouygues Telecom

2020

-50%

-30%

-30%

TF1

2019

-30%

-30%

Bouygues has demonstrated its expertise in low-carbon solutions over the last 15 years.
Around 15 years ago, the Group initiated its decarbonisation strategy by focusing on offering innovative low-carbon solutions to its customers.
Both in France and around the world, it has designed the first positive-energy buildings (Green Office®, etc.), developed eco-neighbourhoods, built solar power plants, renovated existing buildings to the most demanding energy-efficiency standards, built public transport infrastructure, mass-recycled construction materials, refurbished used mobile phones and raised public awareness of environmental issues. The Group’s innovative low-carbon solutions have regularly garnered prizes and awards, as well as certification under stringent schemes such as Solar Impulse, Breeam, Leed, Minergie and HQE.
Bouygues is regularly rated A or A- in the Carbon Disclosure Project Climate Change List3 and is ranked on the main sustainable development indices (MSCI, VigeoEiris, FTSE4Good, STOXX, etc.). The Group is also a founder member of the BBCA low-carbon building association and The Shift Project, a think tank which for the last ten years has been advocating the shift to a post-carbon economy.
Today, the Group is looking to integrate the low-carbon component into all its products and services in France and abroad, in a context sustained both by green stimulus plans (building renovation, energy efficiency and sobriety, carbon-free mobility, re-use and recycling) and by a transition to renewable energies in countries’ energy mixes.

Bouygues is crossing another milestone in its climate strategy by pledging to cut its own greenhouse gas emissions.
Bouygues believes it has an important part to play in decarbonising the construction sector, responsible for around 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions4. Bouygues’ construction businesses alone account for 94% of the Group’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Bouygues has therefore set itself four objectives:

  • respond to the climate emergency by contributing to the target of global carbon neutrality set by the 2015 Paris Agreement;

  • respond to the growing expectations of its stakeholders (customers, employees, financial community, suppliers and subcontractors, civil society);

  • transform climate-related constraints into business opportunities and create differentiating factors;

  • boost its positioning as a socially-responsible company.

All the business segments have used the same methodology to frame their climate strategy.
The nature and diversity of Bouygues’ activities mean that the consolidation of a Group-wide climate target is not appropriate. Nonetheless, all the business segments have used a common methodology to define their climate strategy, with input from the Carbone 45 consultancy drawing on a scenario-based forward-looking analysis.

Thus, each of Bouygues’ business segments has defined:

  • the physical and transition risks, the factors which determine the scope of its activities and the markets which could be materially affected by climate change and the low-carbon transition;

  • greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for Scopes 1, 2, 3a (and 3b for Bouygues Immobilier and Bouygues Telecom);

  • initial actions and investments to strengthen or implement new solutions to cut its carbon footprint and grasp business opportunities;

  • the necessary governance to monitor roll-out of its climate strategy.

The five business segments have identified tangible drivers to help cut their carbon footprints.

Business segments

Drivers

Colas

Bouygues Construction

Bouygues Immobilier


Bouygues Telecom

TF1

As part of its climate strategy, Bouygues pledges to seek solutions with its partners to reduce its indirect emissions (Scope 3a) and help its customers cut their own carbon footprint (Scope 3b).
Bouygues is stepping up cooperation with its partner suppliers and subcontractors to design and implement solutions to reduce the indirect emissions (Scope 3a) which account for most of its carbon footprint. The Group will also extend its cooperation to new partners in order to achieve its goals.
Bouygues also intends to support its customers with the reduction of their own carbon footprints, for example by co-developing complete low-carbon solutions through the entire lifecycle of a project in accordance with its features (location, country’s energy mix, building method, etc.) and by proposing post-handover measures to manage consumption in order to maintain energy-efficient performance over the long term.

The Group’s climate strategy is a driver for continuous improvement
The Group and each of its business segments will manage the climate strategy with a dedicated governance structure and regular monitoring by Bouygues’ Ethics, CSR and Patronage Committee and Board of Directors.

From the start of next year, training programmes for employees will be rolled out across each of the Group’s five business segments. A specific module entitled “Carbon-free prosperity” will be provided to Bouygues’ 400 top managers.

New measures will also be taken in 2021:

  • Continued work to improve the reliability of business segment carbon audits;

  • Determination of the investment required at Group level to roll out the climate strategy;

  • Launch of study on the restoration of carbon sinks;

  • Assessment of the impact of the EU taxonomy on the Group’s climate reporting;

  • Fine-tuning of the methodology used to calculate the carbon avoided by products and solutions.

We will publish our progress against this climate strategy annually, as part of the Integrated Report and the extra-financial performance statement included in our Universal Registration Document.

1 Scope 1: direct emissions; Scope 2: indirect emissions related to energy consumption; Scope 3: other indirect emissions; Scope 3a other indirect upstream emissions; Scope 3b other indirect downstream emissions.
2 The Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the average global temperature rise well below 2° C above pre-industrial levels and by pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5° C above pre-industrial levels.
3 A- score awarded by CDP for 2020
4 Source: The UN Environment programme
5 The leading independent consultancy specialising in low-carbon strategy and adaptation to climate change




