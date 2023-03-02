Respiratory Inhalers Market Worth US$ 42.99 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global respiratory inhalers market is expected to clock US$ 42.99 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Owing to growing technological advancements, product launches, and regulatory approvals. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Respiratory Inhalers Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global respiratory inhaler market has been analysed from four different perspectives – Product Type, Patient Type, Indication, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

The respiratory inhaler market is segmented by product type into:

Dry Powder Inhalers

Metered Dosed Inhalers

Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers

Nebulizers are further divided into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers and mesh nebulizers. The metered dosed inhalers held major share of the market in 2021 as these are the most common type of inhalers which uses pressurized canisters to release medication in the form of a mist or aerosol.

MDIs can be used to deliver a variety of medications, including bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and combinations of these medications. They are widely used and considered a reliable and effective method for delivering medication to the lungs.

Another popular inhaler type is the dry powder inhaler (DPI) and are likely to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. DPIs use a different mechanism to deliver medication to the lungs, where instead of using a pressurized canister, it uses a capsule or blister containing a dry powder form of the medication.

DPIs are typically used to deliver bronchodilators or corticosteroids and are considered to be a convenient alternative for some patients who have difficulty using MDIs. Nebulizers deliver medication in the form of a fine mist through a mask or mouthpiece, and can be used to deliver bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and other medications. They are also useful for younger children or older adults, who may have difficulty using other types of inhalers.

Recently, smart or digital inhalers are becoming increasingly popular, these are connected devices that can be used to track medication usage and provide feedback to patients and healthcare providers. They can also be integrated with mobile apps and other digital tools to improve medication adherence and help patients manage their condition.

Excerpts from ‘By Patient Type Segmentation’

The respiratory inhaler market based on patient type is segmented into:

Adult

Pediatric

One major patient segment is adult patients, who make up a significant portion of the market as they are at an increased risk of developing respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD. Geriatric patients, particularly those over the age of 65, may have difficulty using certain types of inhalers, such as metered-dose inhalers, due to decreased dexterity or cognitive impairment. Geriatric patients may benefit from using dry powder inhalers or nebulizers, which may be easier to use.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the regional segmentation the global respiratory inhaler market is divided as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America held the largest market share in 2021 for respiratory inhalers. The significant prevalence of CPOD in this area is promoting the expansion of the global inhaler market. The second-largest market for respiratory inhalers is Europe. The major market competitors are making a lot of efforts to boost the overall production in the region.

The market for respiratory inhalers is experiencing tremendous demand due to the growing awareness of CPOD and asthma. During the anticipated timeframe, the size of the European respiratory inhaler market will increase significantly.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for respiratory inhalers. More chances for the market expansion of respiratory inhalers are presented by the expanding healthcare infrastructure. The highest respiratory cases in this area are driving up demand for inhalers. Government spending on health care and technological improvements are the main driving forces in this area.

Respiratory Inhalers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 25.23 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 42.99 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product Type, Patient Type, Indication, And Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

To meet the needs of a growing patient population, businesses in the respiratory inhaler devices market are pursuing strategic alliances with software and digital service providers. For instance, to create an integrated smart inhaler, Novartis worked with Qualcomm, a top U.S. mobile technology company. Some of the players are concentrating on establishing a niche for a particular demographic. For instance, OMRON introduced the WheezeScan device to help treat childhood asthma.

With this launch, the firm is making a step toward realizing its "Going For Zero" purpose, which calls for it to try to create a world free of heart attacks and strokes. Lupin has introduced a Bluetooth-enabled device with built-in sensors to monitor patients' daily metered-dose inhaler usage patterns. Companies seek competitive advantage through these advancements. The key companies operating the global respiratory inhalers market are:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis

Merck & Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Sanofi

Mylan

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V.

PARI Medical Holding

Cipla Ltd.

