Respiratory Disease Imaging Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Respiratory Disease Imaging Market By Type (X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, and Nuclear Imaging), By Disease Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the respiratory disease imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to reach US$ 16.32 billion by 2030. Owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases globally.

Growth Drivers

The primary driver fueling the market's expansion is the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders caused by rising air pollution levels. The market is being driven by the increase in air pollution and the discharge of dangerous gases that cause lung diseases like COPD and other respiratory illnesses all over the world. The spread of infections like tuberculosis and hospital-acquired infections, where these tests are used as a preliminary detection tool, are among the other factors causing the overall growth.

The global respiratory disease imaging market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, disease indication, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global respiratory disease imaging market is subdivided into:

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri)

Computed Tomography (Ct) Scan

Nuclear Imaging

Others

The market for respiratory disease imaging worldwide is dominated by the X-ray segment. The category has expanded because of hospitals and diagnostic facilities use X-rays more frequently. X-rays are perfect for quick diagnosis and treatment plans because they are non-invasive, painless, and take less time. Chest x-ray demand is increasing due to the rise in chest illnesses. On the other hand, the increasing prevalence of COPD is likely to push the CT-scan segment in the upcoming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global respiratory disease imaging market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This growth can be primarily attributed to expanding access to diagnostic procedures for patients and bettering the infrastructure of the healthcare system. Along with these additional factors, market players in the region are expected to increase their investments and drive market growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific as well as the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global respiratory disease imaging market are:

GE Healthcare

Polarean, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Mindray Medical International

Bruker

Hologic, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

