Respect the 'roach': Why Cowboys are on alert as Mike McCarthy returns to face Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jori Epstein
·NFL reporter
·6 min read

FRISCO, Texas — Micah Parsons learned the lesson from his grandmother.

He plans to implement it Sunday at Lambeau Field in head coach Mike McCarthy's return, facing a Green Bay Packers team led by McCarthy's longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“My grandma told me: If you see a roach and it’s fooling around, do you step on it and bury it or do you let it rebuild and get back to life?” Parsons told Yahoo Sports. “You step on it. I live life with no remorse. You can’t have no remorse in this game (or) it turns up to bite you.”

So consider Parsons and his Dallas Cowboys teammates on full alert. Forget the Packers’ five-game losing streak. Forget Rodgers throwing as many interceptions across the last two weeks as he did all of last year.

The Cowboys seek their seventh win. And they know three keys to their victory.

Step 1: Stopping Aaron Rodgers

The roach, as Parsons’ grandmother reminded, can rediscover its legs. So, too, is Rodgers rediscovering his arms easy to imagine for anyone who watched his 2020 and 2021 MVP campaigns. Sure, Rodgers is faltering without longtime target Davante Adams, who left in the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has not practiced this week while rehabilitating a high-ankle sprain that could sideline him multiple weeks. Rodgers’ passer rating has dropped 21.9 points since last season, his touchdown-to-interception ratio zapped from a 9.25-to-1 to a mere 2-to-1.

But the Cowboys still understand Rodgers’ arm talent, throwing velocity and rare ball placement. They know the risk of a quarterback who can scramble and move the pocket against a defense far more equipped to stifle the pass than the run.

“He can make any throw, he scrambles, he moves the pocket,” Parsons said. “I’m expecting the unexpected because we’re not going to see the Aaron Rodgers we saw all year.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are struggling this season, but the Cowboys aren&#39;t banking on it continuing in Mike McCarthy&#39;s return to Green Bay. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are struggling this season, but the Cowboys aren't banking on it continuing in Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has sacked Rodgers three times in six career games, including the playoffs. The Cowboys lost five of those, including suffering two playoff eliminations at Rodgers’ hands. He’s not just physically gifted, Lawrence says. Rodgers also operates with a high level of awareness.

“He actually plays the game of football to what you’re doing,” Lawrence said. “So if we’re in a situational change and bringing somebody’s off the ball, now he’s back on the ball because he doesn't want us changing personnel.

“I feel like that’s his biggest thing: He’s already got a play in his back pocket and he can get his guys on the ball fast.”

Step 2: Stop the Packers' run game

The Packers’ running game is league average, their 120.7 yards per game ranking 14th. But the Packers’ top running back, Aaron Jones, threatened a stout Buffalo defense two weeks ago for 143 rushing yards.

Dallas has been punished on the ground by teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who gashed the defense for 152 yards despite averaging a league-worst 60.7 per game this year. Most recently, the Chicago Bears gained 240 ground yards on it.

The Cowboys know their rush defense (24th) is far inferior to their pass rush (fourth). They know, too, that opponents are game-planning accordingly. McCarthy had said he would game-plan against the Cowboys by trying “to stress every C-gap potential that you can,” referring to the Cowboys’ struggle to defend perimeter runs.

Parsons sees opponents favoring screen passes and runs on typical passing situations like third-and-long.

“They’re trying to take away parts of our game,” Parsons said. “Teams are playing more conservative and it’s tough because you look at the week before’s film and you come watch our film, and it’s two different games. Two different game plans.”

In hopes of preventing missed assignments resulting in explosive plays allowed, Cowboys secondary coach/passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. leads the team through a weekly “issue plays” meeting every Wednesday to communicate through designs most likely to challenge Dallas.

On which play-action looks must the corner stay on the over route? On which routes must the linebackers be prepared to cover a receiver? Details dominate. Parsons said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reminded players of that.

“Some people want to get into the 10%, some people hop into the 5%, some hop into the 1%,” Parsons said of Quinn’s message. “The 1% is when you’ve got really good teams. And if you’re really good, I think you can get to the 0.01%, that small percentage where not a lot of people really go.

“That’s where we can really go.”

Step 3: Run, Cowboys, run

On offense, meanwhile, the Cowboys would do well to ride Ezekiel Elliott (who will likely play rehabilitating from a knee injury) and Tony Pollard in a two-headed ground attack, which is more likely to disrupt Green Bay's defense than passing. The Packers rank second in coverage, allowing just 170.6 passing yards per game. Their unit did suffer a blow last Sunday, though, when top pass-rusher Rashan Gary (who has a team-high six sacks) suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) also hasn’t practiced this week and could miss the game.

Prescott expects the Packers to challenge the Cowboys schematically regardless of personnel.

“Having the injury that they had is tough on them, but we know that they’re going to come in, they’re going to have the scheme that they’re confident in and they’re going to try to get after us up front creating one-on-ones and playing our receivers tight,” Prescott said. “Even in their zone, it looks like man, so you get that whole deal. But for us it’s about being on the same page, me trusting my guys, having confidence as I do and them going and make plays.”

Running the ball (and the clock) stifles Rodgers’ threat. Elliott and Pollard appear capable.

And if Rodgers does rediscover momentum, playing against the coach with whom he won a Super Bowl? Parsons hopes any initial outwitting won't last.

“It’s just chess,” he said. “That’s the thing about chess: You can lose the first couple moves but you learn how to adjust and understand his opening and his end game, you can still win.”

Follow Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex