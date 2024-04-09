‘Respect me!’ Madonna stopped her show in Miami. So what made her so hot and bothered?

Most visitors to Miami moan about it being too hot here.

Not Madonna, especially when she’s performing. The 65-year-old pop star apparently prefers warmer temperatures to preserve her voice and prevent further injuries.

So excuse the queen if she had a bit of a hissy fit at her concert Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

At one point, the music icon, who has been on her grueling Celebration Tour for months, stopped what she was doing to rant at her team.

According to a stan account, which posted video of her mini meltdown, the venue’s air conditioning was too cold for her liking.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

"You don't know how much I've been waiting for this whole fucking show. I am working my ass off, I deserve it. Respect me. The show will not go on until you respect me." Madonna last night in Miami #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/fFdbINE2id — Madonna Ultimate (@MadonnaUltimate) April 7, 2024

“You don’t know how much I’ve been waiting for this whole f---ing show,” the Material Girl says, wearing a slinky red and black slip. “I am working my a-s off, I deserve it. Respect me! The show will not go on until you respect me.”

The Miami Herald reached out to the star’s rep and to the Kaseya for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

A guest at the concert that night told us that the stadium wasn’t as brisk as it usually is during Miami Heat basketball games and various other events.

“It was warm. Not horrible, but definitely warm,” he said. “She likes it that way since it benefits her ability to perform at the best of her capacity.”

The situation seemed to have improved Sunday night. Madge, who was seen during some sets wearing a knee brace, belted out her greatest hits without a hitch or complaint.

She was actually in a terrific mood, too, especially while bringing up such special guests as Ricky Martin to help judge a Vogueing contest.

The Last and final show is being added to the Celebration Tour !!!!



It’s going to be on April 9th in Miami!



Can you Handle the Heat!

!



Fan club presale starts Wednesday at 11 AM EST . General sale is on Friday at 10am EST.



See you There! ️ https://t.co/d6r5qnEc8h pic.twitter.com/bW0XqugW6R — Madonna (@Madonna) February 6, 2024

We can’t blame Madonna for getting a little, um, hot and bothered if the conditions aren’t to her liking. She is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs.

Lest we forget, last summer, the New Yorker had a major health scare — a bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU and derailed the entire tour.

The industry vet returns to Kaseya Tuesday night, Celebration’s final show in the U.S. Needless to say: If you go, don’t bother bringing a jacket. There’s a good likelihood you will sweat and be glad you did.

In a post to X, the Grammy winner ironically asks fans: “Can you handle the heat?”

Former Miami Herald columnist Lesley Abravanel, for one, wrote underneath in the comments: “We handled it on Saturday night in Miami and it was pure fire. You lit up that stage with four f---ing decades of dedication, artistry, inspiration and innovation. I have no idea how you do it, but keep on doing it, queen.”