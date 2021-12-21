A.I.S. Resources Ultratrace Soil Program Results at Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project Substantially Increases Confidence on Next Phase of Drilling

Fig 1.

The red and yellow dots show the gold trend along the faults/lithoboundaries shown as black dashed lines.

Fig 2.

The red and yellow dots show the copper soils trend along the faults/lithoboundaries shown as black dashed lines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces its ULTRATRACE soils analysis program results at the Fosterville-Toolleen project have reconfirmed the prospectivity of the drill targets.



Phil Thomas, CEO commented, “Analysis was conducted for gold, arsenic, copper, lead and eight other elements and they were all present along the litho-boundaries and target zones to be drilled. This means our drill program to commence in early 2022 will aim to define the presence of gold in the Ordovician rocks. These spatially associated multielement results suggest that the source is potentially related to primary gold occurrence in the oldest Ordovician rocks where the minerals form rather than the younger secondary deposits. The presence of paleochannel gold deposits is also a real possibility, which will be incorporated into the exploration program.”

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37a529e0-34d3-4abe-887c-68619a1073d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97afd405-a7cf-4646-bd59-2f2bc923ebcd

Martyn Element, Chairman of AIS stated, “We are pleased that evidence is continuing to accumulate that we are getting even closer to our intended target

especially with the presence of gold in the latest analysis.”

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. It also has joint venture interests with Spey Resources Corp in lithium brines in Argentina at Incahuasi and Pocitos Salars.

