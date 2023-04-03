Resources To Support Your Community This National Volunteer Week

Benevity
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Benevity:

Benevity, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture
Benevity, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

Celebrate the impact of those who give back and support their communities this National Volunteer Week! Whether you're kicking off a volunteer week in April or putting together a week of service at any time of the year, our National Volunteer Week Activation Kit can inspire you and your employees to find ways to get involved.

To ensure everyone finds a way to spread Goodness, this kit includes different ways your people can volunteer across various cause categories and leverage their skills to to give back.

Ready to kickstart your campaign? Download our National Volunteer Week Activation Kit to get:

  • Volunteer opportunities - Ways your people can give their time to causes across ten different themes, including youth mentorship, food banks, mental health and more.

  • Image suggestions - Links to images you can license to amplify your campaign promotions.

Download your kit

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Benevity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747270/Resources-To-Support-Your-Community-This-National-Volunteer-Week

