A.I.S. Resources – Appoints Martyn Element CEO and President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martyn Element as CEO and President of the Company.



Martyn Element has served as Chairman of AIS since 2014. Martyn has been instrumental in raising over a half billion dollars in financing for public and private companies. Martyn brings a skill set of identifying needs and developing strategic plans and has a proven track record of successfully advising and marketing business ventures. He has cultivated an extensive global network of investment and financial contacts and developed strong working relationships with specialized funds and parties in the mining space.

Martyn Element stated, “I am pleased to accept the role of CEO and look forward to providing a full corporate update of the recent activities and results at the Company’s lithium and gold properties shortly.”

In conjunction with this appoint Phillip Thomas has resigned as COO, CEO and President of AIS. He will remain as a director of the Company and will provide geological consulting services to the Company on certain projects. The Company thanks Phillip for his significant contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

AIS is currently acting as project manager for the Spey Resources (TSXV:SPEY) and Recharge Resources (CSE:RR) Pocitos drilling program in Argentina.

About AIS Resources Limited

AIS Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 40% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project, and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. AIS has further options to acquire three lithium concessions in the Pocitos and Cauchari Salars in Argentina and also has 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project and 15% royalty at the Pocitos Salars JV in Argentina.

