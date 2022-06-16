‘The Resort': William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti Are on a Getaway Gone Wrong in First Look at Peacock Series (Photos)

A first look at “Palm Springs” writer Andy Siara’s upcoming Peacock series “The Resort” will probably leave you with more questions than answers.

The series is described as “a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.”

The first images released Thursday, which you can check out below, showcase some of the stellar cast including William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol, and Skyler Gisondo. However, their circumstances are unclear.

In many of the shots, the characters appear to be at a tropical resort — but they have rather ominous looks on their faces, as if what they’re experiencing is far from a relaxing vacation.

“When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal,” Siara said in a statement. “That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have ‘The Resort’… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things.”

He continued, “‘The Resort’ is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery.”

In addition to the main cast, recurring guest stars include Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker.

Siara serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer alongside co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Allison Miller. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp also executive produce with Sinclair. Sarah Matte is co-EP.

“The Resort” is split into eight half-hour episodes, which will premiere with three episodes on July 28. The rest of the episodes will drop weekly.

