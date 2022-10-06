Resonate Wealth Partners Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today financial advisor Alexander “Alex” Guiliano, CFA, has launched a new independent practice, Resonate Wealth Partners, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a modern breakaway solution for advisors seeking to gain control over their business. Guiliano reported having served approximately $1 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.

Based in Ridgewood, NJ, Resonate Wealth Partners was founded by Guiliano with the mission to help multi-generational families own their ambitions and long-term goals while also navigating the many financial decisions in front of them. Guiliano is joined by Debbie Appaluccio and Renee Purita, both directors of client relations.

“Relationships that resonate tend to build over time and have a lasting impact,” said Guiliano, who started his career in financial services as a high school intern with a large wirehouse and has been going strong since. “At Resonate Wealth Partners, we understand that financial decisions can often be overwhelming and complex, and while every situation is unique, we are here to help each client find strategies and answers that best suit their needs.”

Video: Meet Alex and his team

The move to independence and launch of Resonate is the culmination of more than two years of research and due diligence.

“I was at a stage in my career where I wanted to look at options across the landscape in search for the best home for my clients and their families over the next few decades,” Guiliano said. “I wanted the freedom and flexibility to set up the client experience the way I wanted and build the business on my own terms with the right partners.”

He found this with LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically. In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.

“The Strategic Wealth program lets me focus on building the client experience without having to focus on day-to-day operations,” Guiliano said. “As an independent business owner, this move allows me to leverage the resources of a major firm while also giving clients the attention they deserve.”

Additionally, because Guiliano serves numerous ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, it was equally important to partner with a firm that offers dedicated resources for their unique needs. He is eager to leverage LPL’s in house Private Client team in support of complex planning needs including philanthropy, risk management, corporate executive compensation, legacy planning, and trust opportunities. Moreover, leveraging LPL’s Private Client Services Network will empower him to connect with third party partners to create customized solutions tailored to the wealth and adjacent needs of his UHNW client base.

“With my client base, I needed access to industry-leading partners and technology to build out a service model to serve their complex and sophisticated needs,” Guiliano said.

He continued, “I launched Resonate Wealth Partners to build a firm that would have a lasting impact on the lives of the people that it touches. I look forward to expanding the team and developing a firm culture that could attract other advisors looking to grow or develop the succession plan for their business. I also want to help educate and bring on the next generation of advisors as we build a business that evolves to meet the modern needs of our clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We extend a huge congratulations to Alex on the launch of Resonate Wealth Partners and move to independence. We are honored he turned to LPL as he builds out the next phase of his ideal practice. More and more, advisors are looking for more control autonomy; to be the CEO and have the ability to actually call the shots. LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services allows advisors to do just that—to run their business on their terms and decide what’s best for their clients, all while receiving comprehensive modern services and support. Alex has already built a highly successful business over the past 10 years, and it’s clear he’s just getting started. We welcome Alex into the LPL community and look forward to a long-lasting, productive partnership.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2021.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Resonate Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

