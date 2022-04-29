The resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology

INVL Technology
·7 min read
INVL Technology
INVL Technology

The resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the INVL Technology held on 29 April 2022:

1. Presentation of the Company‘s annual report for 2021

1.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the annual report of the Company for 2021 (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Presentation of the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual report of the Company

2.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual report of the Company (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

3. Presentation of the Company‘s investment committee‘s recommendation on the draft of the profit (loss) distribution (including the formation of the reserve) and the draft of the remuneration report

3.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the Company‘s investment committee‘s recommendation on the draft of the profit (loss) distribution (including the formation of the reserve) and the draft of the remuneration report (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

4. Presentation of the Company‘s Supervisory Board’s feedback and suggestions on the stand-alone financial statements for 2021 of the Company, draft of the profit (loss) distribution, Company‘s annual report for 2021, draft of the remuneration policy, also regarding the activity of the Board of the Management Company and Company‘s investment committee, presentation of the information on Company’s strategy implementation

4.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the Company‘s Supervisory Board’s feedback and suggestions on the stand-alone financial statements for 2021 of the Company, draft of the profit (loss) distribution, Company‘ annual report for 2021, draft of the remuneration policy, also regarding the activity of the Board of the Management Company and Company‘s investment committee, presentation of the information on Company’s strategy implementation (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

5. Regarding the assent to the remuneration report of the Company, as a part of the annual report of the Company for the year 2021

5.1. To assent to the remuneration report of the Company, as a part of the annual report of the Company for the year 2021 (attached).

6. Approval of the stand-alone financial statements for 2021 of the Company

6.1. To approve the stand-alone financial statements for 2021 of the Company.

7. Deciding on profit distribution of the Company

7.1. . To distribute profit of the Company as follows:

Article

(thousand EUR)

Retained earnings (loss) at the beginning of the financial year of the reporting period

11 772

Net profit (loss) for the financial year

2 621

Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year

-

Shareholders contributions to cover loss

-

Distributable profit (loss) at the end of the financial year of the reporting period

14 393

Transfers from reserves

-

Distributable profit (loss) in total

14 393

Profit distribution:

- Profit transfers to the legal reserves

-

-Profit transfers to the reserves for own shares acquisition*

-

- Profit transfers to other reserves

-

- Profit to be paid as dividends

-

- Profit to be paid as annual payments (bonus) and for other purposes

-

Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year

14 393

*the reserve is formed to purchase own shares

8. Presentation of the Company‘s Management Company‘s statement on the share purchase price

8.1. Shareholders of the Company are presented with the Company‘s Management Company‘s statement on the share purchase price (attached) (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

9. Regarding the purchase of own shares of the Company

9.1. To authorise the Management Company to use the formed reserve (or the part of it) for the purchase of own shares and after evaluation of the economic viability to purchase shares in Company by the rules mentioned below:

i. The goal for the purchase of own shares – discount reduction between the net asset value and the market share price of Company and the possibility to sell its shares to the shareholders;
ii. The maximum number of shares to be acquired could not exceed 1/10 of the authorised capital Company;
iii. The period during which Company may purchase its own shares is 18 months from the day of this resolution;
iv. The maximum and minimal shares acquisition price of Company: the maximum one share acquisition price – the last announced net asset value per share, the minimal one share acquisition price – EUR 0.29;
v. The conditions of the selling of the purchased shares and minimal sale price: the acquired own shares may be annulled by the decision of the General Shareholders Meeting or sold by the decision of the Management Company on condition the minimum sale price of own shares shall be equal to the last net asset value and the procedure of selling the shares shall ensure equal opportunities for all shareholders to acquire the said shares;
vi. The Management Company is delegated on the basis of this resolution and the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania to organise purchase and sale of own shares, to organise purchase and selling procedure of own shares and to determine an order and timing for purchase and sale of own shares as well as the amount of shares and shares’ price, and to complete all other actions related with purchase and sale procedure of own shares.

10. Regarding the adjustment of the terms of payment for audit services
Not to approve to set an additional salary of up to EUR 4,000 per year (VAT will be calculated and paid additionally in accordance with the order established in legal acts) to the Company's audit company UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal entity code 111473315, for the audit services of the annual financial statements for 2021 and 2022 years in order to meet the requirements of the Articles 3 and 4 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/815 of 17 December 2018 supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format.

11. Regarding the Report of the Audit Committee of the Company

11.1. In accordance with the rules of procedure of the Audit Committee of the Company (approved on 27 April 2017 by decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company), the shareholders are hereby briefed on the activity report of the Audit Committee of the Company (attached)(no decision is taken on this item of the agenda).

12. Regarding the approval of the terms of share options

12.1. To approve that option agreements with employees of the Companie’s subsidiaries (companies of which more than 2/3 of the shares are owned by the Company by right of ownership) would be concluded in 2022 under which employees of the subsidiaries of the Company, by 30 June 2025 and according to the procedure and time-limits prescribed by the option agreements will be granted the right to acquire free of charge up to 15,000 ordinary registered shares of the Company with the par value of EUR 0.29 per share.
12.2. Considering the fact that employees of the subsidiaries are granted with the right to acquire shares of the Company free of charge (that is, employees will not pay for the acquired shares of the Company), to approve than when own shares acquired by the Company are handed over to employees of the subsidiaries, the subsidiaries shall, within 10 business days after their employees acquire the right of ownership to the Company’s shares, compensate to the Company for the cost of acquisition of these shares.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachments


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f