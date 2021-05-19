Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 19 May 2021

Ageas announces that today, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV approved all the proposals submitted to them by the Board of Directors.

The percentage of the share capital represented was 37.87%.

The General Meetings of Shareholders approved all agenda items:

the company’s statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2020;

the payment of a gross cash dividend of EUR 2.65 per Ageas share 1 ;

the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditor PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren/PwC Reviseurs d’Entreprises for the financial year 2020;

the remuneration report;

the proposal to appoint Mr. Jean-Michel Chatagny as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the company, for a period of four years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2025;

the proposal to re-appoint Ms. Katleen Vandeweyer as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the company, for a period of four years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2025;

the proposal to re-appoint Mr. Bart De Smet as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the company, for a period of four years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2025;

the proposal to re-appoint PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV / PwC Reviseurs d’Entreprises SRL as Statutory Auditor of the company for a period of three years for a period of three years;

the amendments to the Articles of Association;

the cancellation of 3,520,446 own shares bought back in 2020;

the authorisation of the Board of Directors, for a period of three years, to increase the company’s capital, in one or more transactions, by a maximum amount of EUR 150,000,000;

the authorisation of the Board of Directors to acquire ageas SA/NV shares, subject to the number of shares that can be acquired not representing more than 10% of the issued share capital.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

1 The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows: 2 June 2021: ex-dividend date - 4 June 2021: payment date (coupon no. 11).

More information about the fiscal treatment of the dividend can be found at http://www.ageas.com/investors/dividend.

