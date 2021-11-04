RESOLUTIONS of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze" of November 4, 2021
Election of the Audit Committee and determination of remuneration for the Audit Committee
Considering the resignation notification of members of the Audit Committee Benita Kudore and Anita Kaņepa and pursuant to Section 557 Paragraph nine of the Financial Instruments Market Law to release Anton Belevitin and Juris Savickis from their positions of the Audit Committee members at the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.
Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
Pursuant to the nominations submitted by the shareholders to elect Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze" Audit Committee in the composition of four members for a three-year period, setting beginning of term of duties on November 4, 2021:
Juris Lapše;
Anita Kaņepa;
Anton Belevitin;
Juris Savickis (member of the Council).
Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes
To determine the remuneration for each Audit Committee member EUR 10 000 per year after tax.
Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
Riga, November 4, 2021
The Board of Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"