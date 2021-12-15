Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės ave. 10, Vilnius, held on 15 December 2021, adopted the following resolutions:



1. Regarding the election of the Audit Committee members of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

1.1. To elect the following as members of the Audit Committee of AB “Ignitis grupė” until the end of term of the current Audit Committee:

1.1.1. Ingrida Muckutė;

1.1.2. Judith Buss.

1.2. To establish that the elected members of the Audit Committee of AB “Ignitis grupė” shall start their activities upon the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders that elected them.

2. Regarding the assent to the transfer of 100 percent of shares of Tuuleenergia Osaühing to UAB “Ignitis renewables”.

2.1. To assent to the decision of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” regarding the transfer of 100 (one hundred) percent of the shares of Tuuleenergia Osaühing as a non-monetary contribution in order to increase the authorised capital of UAB “Ignitis renewables” and, accordingly, to transfer 100 (one hundred) percent of shares of Tuuleenergia Osaühing to UAB “Ignitis renewables”.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the Group’s website (link) from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of the Group (Laisvės ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

