Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 30/12/2022
On the 30 of December 2022 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022 was presented.
Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022 was presented.
Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2022 ended 31 August 2022.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.
(thousand EUR)
Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
19,867
Net result for the current year
1,546
Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
74
Distributable result
21,487
Transfers to the obligatory reserves
-
Transfers to other reserves
-
To be paid as dividends
-
To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
-
Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
21,487
No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2022.
Additional information:
General manager
Jonas Krutinis
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00