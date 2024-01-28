Resolution 2024 review – naked emotion, mermaids and hermit crabs

Photograph: Gerard Francis

The annual Resolution festival of new choreography has been running at the Place for more than 30 years, giving 2,000 dance-makers a chance to stage their ideas, often for the first time. It gave choreographers as varied as Wayne McGregor, Kate Prince and Drew McOnie their early starts, and it’s always an exciting place to be. In each curated triple bill, you never quite know what you will encounter.

On the night I went, As of Right Now, by the multidisciplinary artist Nicola Adilman, took my breath away. It begins as Adilman poses nude for artists Georgie Huxley and Ushara Dilrukshan, standing at easels on either side of the stage. They sketch her in bold charcoal as she stands, arms raised, like something by Ingres.

Simultaneously, a wry commentary about her thoughts plays over the loudspeakers, drawing attention to each tremor and gesture. So far, so funny. But then music plays and Adilman begins to move, sensuously, expansively, adopting classical poses like an athlete. Then she dances dressed as the artists move to larger canvases, their strokes more frenzied as her movement becomes more vigorous and contemporary. Finally, Adilman undresses once more, and flings herself on the drawings, which imprint themselves on her skin, as the soundtrack talks of the way we own our likenesses in the modern age.

In just 20 minutes, Adilman produces a complex exploration of what it is to be seen, how we feel about our bodies, and the difference between being nude and naked. It is beautiful, absorbing and full of remarkable promise.

The other works were also strong. Glimtar, a duet by Madeleine Klintenberg Jonsson and Sara Augieras, begins in water and then expands into powerful, repetitive movements in near unison, conjuring mermaids and sea creatures. Attached by Chi-Hsuan Lin is an intriguing exploration of the parallels between people on the move and the life of hermit crabs.

Resolution is dedicated to its creator John Ashford, a passionate champion of dance and dancers who died last year. I thought, too, of the wonderful Emma Gladstone, another exceptional advocate, who worked at the Place, ran Dance Umbrella and who died suddenly last week. The world seems less bright without her.