Resolute works with First Nations

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Resolute Forest Products joined people across Canada to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day, held June 21, recognizing their diverse cultures, heritage and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

“Indigenous peoples are valued collaborators and partners for Resolute,” said David Marshall, Resolute’s director of sustainability and public affairs.

Marshall says Resolute is committed to strengthening the ongoing consultative and business relationships that they share with more than 40 Indigenous communities and organizations in their operating regions. This is done through Resolute’s Indigenous Peoples Policy for commitment to building strong relationships, ensuring consultation with Indigenous communities, and developing shared economic prosperity.

“We’ve got a partnership with Fort William First Nation that’s been in place for more than 20 years,” Marshall said. “Last year, we made a major $17 million investment in the sawmill. That demonstrates that partnership is in very good shape and that it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.”

In addition to the location of the sawmill on First Nations land, 20 per cent of the employees there are Indigenous.

“Creating these projects and initiatives are mutually beneficial with many of our facilities or woodlands operations employers of First Nations people, and Resolute is very proud of that — and happy to celebrate that on Indigenous People’s Day,” he said.

Resolute operates the sawmill, the pulp and paper mill and their Northwestern Ontario Woodland operation administrative office in Thunder Bay with additional sawmills in Ignace, Atikokan, and several woodland operations in the Northwest.

With a focus on creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, Resolute’s policy aspires to hire Indigenous employees by both the company and its contractors, in an effort to build a workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities in which they operate.

Training programs are provided to help develop appropriate skills among Indigenous workers so that they can qualify for local job opportunities.

Since 2018, Resolute has contributed more than $200,000 in support of Indigenous youths and entrepreneurship training in Ontario. This includes $25,000 for a youth employment and training program in partnership with Wabigoon First Nation and $25,000 to Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation for a school it has created in Thunder Bay.

An ongoing collaboration with regional partners continues for the development of a model for the integration of Indigenous workers in Resolute’s woodland operations.

In 2021, 20 per cent of workers at various Resolute operations were Indigenous with 56 per cent of them at the Ignace facility. More than 80 per cent of Atikamekw employees work at the Opitciwan (Quebec) sawmill, which is a working collaborative with the Band Council of Obedjiwan.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal