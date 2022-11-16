ResMed Opens Manufacturing Centre in Singapore, Expanding Manufacturing Footprint to Support Growth, Development, and Production of Digital Health Solutions

ResMed Inc.

ResMed Tuas Facility Ribbon Cutting

From to left to right: Brendan Mullins, Vice President of Manufacturing, ResMed; William Hodgman, Australian High Commissioner to Singapore; Jonathan Kaplan, United States Ambassador to Singapore; Peter Farrell, Chairman, ResMed; Mick Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, ResMed; Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Singapore; Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President, Economic Development Board; Rob Douglas, President and Chief Operating Officer, ResMed; Andrew Price, President of Global Operations, ResMed; Naji Chalhoub, Vice President of Manufacturing, ResMed.

ResMed Tuas Advanced Manufacturing Centre - Front View

ResMed Tuas Advanced Manufacturing Centre - Front View

ResMed Tuas Advanced Manufacturing Centre - Rear View

ResMed Tuas Advanced Manufacturing Centre - Rear View

New 270,000-square-foot (25,000-square-meter) facility in Tuas marks the next stage in ResMed’s more than decade-long presence in Singapore; will account for nearly 1,000 jobs across a variety of skill sets, contributing to the country’s fast-growing local health technology sector

The facility significantly increases ResMed’s production capacity of masks for its cloud-connected medical devices and serves as the primary production location for its newest AirSense 11 device

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed this week celebrated the grand opening of its new Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Tuas, Singapore.

The 270,000-square-foot (25,000-square-meter) facility more than doubles the size of ResMed’s footprint in Singapore and serves as ResMed’s key manufacturing hub in Asia-Pacific. The facility will account for nearly 1,000 jobs and features smart dashboards that integrates real-time data to monitor the performance of production lines.

The facility has the manufacturing capacity and footprint to scale production for connected devices and mask systems to help people sleep, breathe, and live better lives – particularly people worldwide with sleep apnea, a chronic disease affecting an estimated 936 million people worldwide – including nearly 2.3 million people in Singapore, according to Lancet Respiratory Medicine. ResMed’s AirSense 11, the company’s latest PAP (positive airway pressure) device that allows users to monitor their own sleep apnea treatment via the myAir app, will be produced in this facility.

“Singapore’s strategic location and support for business investment, coupled with ResMed’s world-leading devices and digital health offerings, provides the perfect opportunity to expand our manufacturing capabilities while supporting local jobs and the region’s economy,” said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell. “The opening of this facility supports the continued growth of ResMed’s product portfolio to meet the needs of millions of people across Singapore, Asia-Pacific, and the world.”

Story continues

ResMed has been operating in Singapore for over a decade, and will continue to grow regional teams across manufacturing, product development, operations, corporate, and commercial functions.

ResMed’s grand opening of its Advanced Manufacturing Centre was officiated by guest of honour and Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, along with Australia’s High Commissioner to Singapore William Hodgman and U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan.

“This facility marks a major milestone for ResMed, both in your growth as a world-leading medical device company, and in the expansion of your footprint in Singapore. I am glad ResMed has chosen Singapore as your partner in innovation and growth,” said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

For more information on ResMed, please visit http://www.resmed.sg.

About ResMed

At ResMed we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For media

Natasha Vijaya

+65 8189 6299

resmedsg@allisonpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82923e7f-6af9-4ca2-a0f2-16ec7129dccd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/065a3101-07ac-467a-b5bc-0b0204ae76f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ea3b9e-7eba-4a81-a162-342e9c052488



