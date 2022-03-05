Be Resilient - Wear Resilient Evolution Clothing - A Unisex Clothing Brand Now Available Resilientevolution.com

Resilientevolution.com

The journey to our evolution is one that we all take, but it doesn't always feel easy. Matt Pine and Alexis Kofman

Miami, FL, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A Unisex Clothing Brand Now Available Resilientevolution.com





Resilient Evolution A Unisex Clothing Brand

“The Resilient Evolution clothing line is created for the everyday person. While it may appear that this clothing line is only for women, the truth of the matter (and I'm sure you'll agree) is that we are actually trying to empower men as well. Men should join in on their journey and start paying attention; because if we change together then maybe one day there won't be any separate gender roles anymore!”

-- Matt Pine and Alexis Kofman

According to a news article in LA Weekly, In today’s society, many people are in search of an authentic lifestyle. Resilient Evolution is a new clothing line that expresses sass and transparency in its stylish attire.

Resilient Evolution Brand Story

The journey of Resilient Evolution is made up of three components: awakening, becoming and evolving.

Learn more about the brand's vision by watching the Founders video on YouTube.

This clothing line is unique in the sense that it caters as a unisex brand to every human on this planet. Constantly evolving. It represents the spiritual journey that we go on as well as capturing the sass and transparency of living an authentic life.

​​About Alexis Kofman Founder

Entrepreneur Alexis Kofman has built multiple businesses worth millions of dollars. She's also the CEO and founder of a company that teaches people how to live authentically through coaching, personal development programs & workshops as well as media platforms. She helps those who are looking for evolution by teaching them about change, growth, and resilience.

Alexis Kofman Founder



Alexis Kofman Founder

About Matt Pine Co-Founder

The creative force behind Resilient Evolution, Matt Pine has gone through each level of our clothing to create a statement for himself as an individual. He is the living testament that being self-made means you can transform your life and make something meaningful out of it without anyone else's help but yours!

Story continues



Website: Resilientevolution.com

Publicist: Hailey Genevieve

hailey@haileygenevieve.com

Photographer: https://instagram.com/logien__

Stylist: https://instagram.com/sparkletalk

















