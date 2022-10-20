Resilient Chelsea edge past PSG to show strength of WSL

Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC at Stade Jean-Bouin on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France - Getty Images

PSG 0 Chelsea 1

Match-winner Millie Bright says the English clubs are "growing in Europe" after she helped Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain swiftly off the back of Arsenal's thumping victory away to Women's Champions League holders Lyon 24 hours earlier.

England centre-back Bright believes it is the competitiveness of the Women's Super League domestically which is helping them make progress continentally, and was delighted with her team's clean sheet as they edged past PSG in a relatively lacklustre contest which saw the Londoners at their most resilient.

Bright's far-post volley was the game's only goal, on a night that was low on drama and excitement but full of focus, discipline and organisation from Chelsea.

"There’s no such thing as an easy game in the WSL – every single week, you’ve got to perform at the highest level and that pushes you to be a better team, week-in, week-out, and it is the most competitive league," Bright said. "I think it [this week's results] show the English teams are growing. We’ve got to take it to the next level now."

For the second year running, the London club are in a tough-looking group, with Spanish giants Real Madrid set to battle with PSG and Chelsea for the two places in the knockout stages. All three of them will hope to take maximum points against Albanian side Vllaznia, who lost 2-0 at home to Real Madrid earlier on Thursday, so the head-to-head battles will be pivotal.

Chelsea are also seeking to greatly improve on the early exit they suffered at the group stage of last season's competition, when they were eliminated at the hands of German side Wolfsburg in another tough group that also contained Italian champions Juventus, but Bright says they have moved on from last season's disappointment.

"Last season in the Champions League is put behind us. We made far too many big mistakes in that competition back then, I just think you have to learn by getting that experience, and Chelsea as a club never want to exit early so we were extremely disappointed with that, but it’s a new journey, and we’re on the right road," she continued.

The victory was Chelsea's second in five days under tricky circumstances amidst the continued absence of their long-serving manager Emma Hayes, who is taking time away from the sport to rest and recover following major surgery. The 46-year-old underwent an emergency hysterectomy just over two weeks ago, and – as with Sunday's win at Everton – was understood to be speaking to the Chelsea bench throughout the game on a headset, with her assistant, Denise Reddy placed in charge. Nonetheless, they began the game in controlled fashion, looking assured.

Bright, who went through the entirety of last season with scoring a club-level goal, moved onto two goals for this season already in only Chelsea's fifth competitive game of the campaign. She was in the right place at the back post for Erin Cuthbert's second-phase delivery from a left-wing corner to expertly volley into the roof of the net.

PSG went close through Kadidiatou Diani when she fired narrowly over the bar but otherwise they rarely caused Chelsea too many problems defensively, with their most intimidating threat being that relentless noise being provided by a bouncing army of around 800 'ultras' who bounced, chanted and partied their way throughout the entire match to the beat of a non-stop drum. Now, the rhythm is with the English sides, who dream of ending England's 15-year wait for a European women's title.

Match details

PSG (4-1-4-1): Bouhaddi (gk) 6; Lawrence 7, De Almeida 6, Ilestedt 6, Karchaoui 5; Jean-Francois 7 (Traore 6, 79); Bachmann 6, Groenen 7 (Cascarino 6, 70, Geyoro 7, Fazer 6; Diani 6

Subs not used: Picaud (gk), Toussaint (gk), Hamraoui, Baltimore, Georgieva, Li, Yang, Ngueleu

Yellow cards: Ilestedt

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Berger 7; Mjelde 7, Bright 8, Buchanan 7, Eriksson 7; Cuthbert 8, Ingle 7 (Perisset 5, 90+2); Charles 6, Harder 6 (Fleming 6, 77), Reiten 6 (Rytting Kaneryd 7, 77); Kerr 7

Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Orman (gk), Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Abdullina

Yellow cards: Buchanan