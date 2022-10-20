Resilient Chelsea edge past PSG to show strength of WSL

Tom Garry
·4 min read
Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC at Stade Jean-Bouin on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France - Getty Images
Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC at Stade Jean-Bouin on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France - Getty Images

PSG 0 Chelsea 1

Match-winner Millie Bright says the English clubs are "growing in Europe" after she helped Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain swiftly off the back of Arsenal's thumping victory away to Women's Champions League holders Lyon 24 hours earlier.

England centre-back Bright believes it is the competitiveness of the Women's Super League domestically which is helping them make progress continentally, and was delighted with her team's clean sheet as they edged past PSG in a relatively lacklustre contest which saw the Londoners at their most resilient.

Bright's far-post volley was the game's only goal, on a night that was low on drama and excitement but full of focus, discipline and organisation from Chelsea.

"There’s no such thing as an easy game in the WSL – every single week, you’ve got to perform at the highest level and that pushes you to be a better team, week-in, week-out, and it is the most competitive league," Bright said. "I think it [this week's results] show the English teams are growing. We’ve got to take it to the next level now."

For the second year running, the London club are in a tough-looking group, with Spanish giants Real Madrid set to battle with PSG and Chelsea for the two places in the knockout stages. All three of them will hope to take maximum points against Albanian side Vllaznia, who lost 2-0 at home to Real Madrid earlier on Thursday, so the head-to-head battles will be pivotal.

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Chelsea - Stade Jean Bouin, Paris, France - October 20, 2022 Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Christian Hartmann - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Chelsea - Stade Jean Bouin, Paris, France - October 20, 2022 Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Christian Hartmann - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Chelsea are also seeking to greatly improve on the early exit they suffered at the group stage of last season's competition, when they were eliminated at the hands of German side Wolfsburg in another tough group that also contained Italian champions Juventus, but Bright says they have moved on from last season's disappointment.

"Last season in the Champions League is put behind us. We made far too many big mistakes in that competition back then, I just think you have to learn by getting that experience, and Chelsea as a club never want to exit early so we were extremely disappointed with that, but it’s a new journey, and we’re on the right road," she continued.

The victory was Chelsea's second in five days under tricky circumstances amidst the continued absence of their long-serving manager Emma Hayes, who is taking time away from the sport to rest and recover following major surgery. The 46-year-old underwent an emergency hysterectomy just over two weeks ago, and – as with Sunday's win at Everton – was understood to be speaking to the Chelsea bench throughout the game on a headset, with her assistant, Denise Reddy placed in charge. Nonetheless, they began the game in controlled fashion, looking assured.

Bright, who went through the entirety of last season with scoring a club-level goal, moved onto two goals for this season already in only Chelsea's fifth competitive game of the campaign. She was in the right place at the back post for Erin Cuthbert's second-phase delivery from a left-wing corner to expertly volley into the roof of the net.

PSG went close through Kadidiatou Diani when she fired narrowly over the bar but otherwise they rarely caused Chelsea too many problems defensively, with their most intimidating threat being that relentless noise being provided by a bouncing army of around 800 'ultras' who bounced, chanted and partied their way throughout the entire match to the beat of a non-stop drum. Now, the rhythm is with the English sides, who dream of ending England's 15-year wait for a European women's title.

Match details

PSG (4-1-4-1): Bouhaddi (gk) 6; Lawrence 7, De Almeida 6, Ilestedt 6, Karchaoui 5; Jean-Francois 7 (Traore 6, 79); Bachmann 6, Groenen 7 (Cascarino 6, 70, Geyoro 7, Fazer 6; Diani 6
Subs not used: Picaud (gk), Toussaint (gk), Hamraoui, Baltimore, Georgieva, Li, Yang, Ngueleu
Yellow cards: Ilestedt
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Berger 7; Mjelde 7, Bright 8, Buchanan 7, Eriksson 7; Cuthbert 8, Ingle 7 (Perisset 5, 90+2); Charles 6, Harder 6 (Fleming 6, 77), Reiten 6 (Rytting Kaneryd 7, 77); Kerr 7
Subs not used: Musovic (gk), Orman (gk), Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Abdullina
Yellow cards: Buchanan

Latest Stories

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc