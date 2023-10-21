Resigning Oxford City councillors say party leadership ‘complicit in war crimes’

Six Labour councillors on Oxford City Council have resigned after remarks from party leadership on the Israel-Hamas conflict sparked concern.

Councillors Imogen Thomas, Edward Mundy, Paula Dunne, Duncan Hall, Dr Hosnieh Djafari-Marbini and Jabu Nala-Hartley said on Friday they were stepping down from the party in the wake of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer appearing to suggest that Israel has “the right” to withhold energy and water from Gaza.

The councillors said in a statement: “At a time when it’s been crucial to call for an immediate ceasefire and a de-escalation, and to insist Israel abides by international law, Keir Starmer and the shadow Foreign Secretary have instead endorsed collective punishment, blockade, siege and mass civilian casualties.

“As Starmer has said, ‘Israel has that right’ to continue deadly attacks on Gazans. This is complicity in war crimes.

“The Labour party leadership has sought to silence members and representatives who have sought to highlight these violations of international law, banning motions from branches, and strongly advising councillors against attending demonstrations.

“This is a direct threat to our democratic rights.”

The statement continued: “In light of both the abdication of the Labour Party’s historic responsibility to stand for international law and human rights, and the typically authoritarian and undemocratic manner in which this position was enforced, we no longer feel we can serve as Labour councillors.

“We have been proud to represent our communities and do not take the decision to resign from Labour lightly.

“In a choice between serving our parties or justice, we have chosen justice.”

Sir Keir’s comments were made in an interview with LBC in the wake of Hamas launching a murderous assault on Israeli civilians.

But Sir Keir argued on Friday that he had intended to say that Israel has the right to defend itself and retrieve the around 200 hostages being held – “within international law”.

Sir Keir has met with councillors as he works to repair the damage caused by the remarks on the politically fraught subject (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters, the Labour leader said he wanted to “clarify precisely what I was saying” during the “grave and urgent” situation for more than two million Palestinians.

“I know that LBC clip has been widely shared and caused real concern and distress in some Muslim communities, so let me be clear about what I was saying and what I wasn’t saying,” he said.

“I was saying that Israel has the right to self-defence, and when I said that right I meant it was that right to self-defence. I was not saying that Israel had the right to cut off water, food, fuel or medicines.

“On the contrary. For over a week now, I have been leading the charge calling for that humanitarian aid to come in.”

Sir Keir has met with councillors as he works to repair the damage caused by the remarks on the politically fraught subject.

The most recent resignations come after fellow Oxford City councillors Shaista Aziz and Amar Latif also said they would resign over the comments.

All eight councillors will continue to serve as independents.

Their resignations mean Labour is now down to 24 councillors on Oxford City Council, with 24 in opposition.