Resignation watch: Who has quit and when?

Phoebe Southworth
·8 min read
Boris Johnson with Rishi Sunak, who has resigned - Ian Vogler
Boris Johnson with Rishi Sunak, who has resigned - Ian Vogler

Boris Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in Downing Street as ministers and aides continue to quit his Government in protest at his leadership.

The Prime Minister is facing a significant backlash over his handling of the allegations against Chris Pincher.

Mr Johnson was dealt a significant blow when Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within 10 minutes of each other. This was followed by a flurry of junior ministers and aides.

Here are all the people who have left Government so far.

Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Resigned: 11am on July 6

In a letter posted to Twitter, she said "the current situation is untenable".

John Glen, Economic Secretary

Resigned: 11am on July 6

He said in his resignation letter to Mr Johnson: "I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role" with "the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country".

Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow

Resigned: 10am on July 6

He tweeted a letter explaining he was "previously against any leadership change ... during Covid, a cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

"However, after the events of the past few days and the resignation of Cabinet members, I feel that the public have been misled about the appointment of the former deputy chief whip.

"The parties at Number 10 Downing Street were bad enough but the appointment of this individual and the untruthful statement about what was known is unacceptable to me."

Mr Halfon's letter concluded that "if there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change".

Robert Halfon - PA / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Robert Halfon - PA / Daniel Leal-Olivas

Robin Walker, Minister for School Standards

Resigned: 10am on July 6

He said "recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership".

The loss of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid "reflects a worrying narrowing of the broad church that I believe any Conservative government should seek to achieve", he added in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson.

He told Mr Johnson the "great achievements" of the Government had been "overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity".

Laura Trott, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Transport

Resigned: 9am on July 6

She said in a Facebook post: "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

"Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

"I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster."

Laura Trott
Laura Trott

Will Quince, Minister for Children and Families

Resigned: 8.30am on July 6

The MP for Colchester tweeted a photograph of his letter of resignation to Boris Johnson, adding: "With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.

"I wish my successor well - it is the best job in Government."

Will Quince
Will Quince

Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

Resigned: 11pm on July 5

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the Cheltenham MP said it was "with great sadness" he was quitting the post but added he could not "defend the indefensible".

He wrote: "To be in government is to accept the duty to argue for difficult or even unpopular policy positions where that serves the broader national interest. But it cannot extend to defending the indefensible.

"The cumulative effect of the Owen Paterson debacle, Partygate and now the handling of the former Deputy Chief Whip's resignation, is that public confidence in the ability of Number 10 to uphold the standards of candour expected of a British Government has irretrievably broken down. I regret that I share that judgement.

"This comes at a moment of intense challenge for our country, when trust in government can rarely have been more important. I'm afraid the time has therefore come for fresh leadership."

Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya

Resigned: 10.30pm on July 5

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes "allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously" and that the Prime Minister had shown a "severe lack of judgment and care" for his parliamentary party.

Nicola Richards, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Resigned: 9pm on July 5

Posting her resignation on Twitter, the West Bromwich East MP wrote: "At a time where my constituents are worried about the cost of living and I am doing my best to support them, I cannot bring myself to serve as a PPS under the current circumstances, where the focus is skewed by poor judgement that I don't wish to be associated with.

"I am loyal to my constituents and will always put them first.

"I am also loyal to the Conservative Party, of which is currently unrecognisable to me. I believe something must change."

Virginia Crosbie, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office

Resigned: 9pm on July 5

In her resignation letter posted to Facebook, she wrote that she was "forced to say the sheer number of allegations of impropriety and illegality" centred around Downing Street and Mr Johnson's premiership made his position untenable.

"I am of the view that if you continue in office then you risk irrevocably harming this government, and the Conservative party and will hand the keys of Downing Street to a Labour Party unfit to govern."

Jonathan Gullis, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Resigned: 8pm on July 5

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Gullis said he was resigning "with a heavy heart".

He wrote: "I have been a member of the Conservative Party my entire adult life, a party I believe represents opportunity for all. I feel for too long we have been more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country and spreading opportunity for all, which is why I came into politics.

"It is for this reason I can no longer to serve as part of your government.

"I will continue to focus on standing up for the people of Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke, protecting and preserving our heritage, creating new high skilled and high wage jobs locally and making sure people have access to the very best healthcare and education this country has to offer."

Jonathan Gullis - AFP / Justin Tallis
Jonathan Gullis - AFP / Justin Tallis

Saqib Bhatti, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Health Secretary

Resigned: 8pm on July 5

Posting his resignation on Twitter, he wrote: "The Conservative and Union Party has always been the party of integrity and honour.

"I feel that standards in public life are of the utmost importance, and the events of the past few months have undermined the public trust in all of us.

"I have been grappling with these issues for some time and my conscience will not allow me to continue to support this administration.

"It is for that reason I must tender my resignation."

Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco

Resigned: 7.30pm on July 5

Mr Murrison's resignation letter states that the implications of Lord McDonald's letter on Tuesday morning, that the Prime Minister had been briefed about Chris Pincher's conduct, were the "last straw in the rolling chaos of the past six months".

"Others must square, as best they can, their continuing enjoyment of your patronage with their personal sense of decency, honour and integrity, but I no longer can," he wrote.

"Your position has become unrecoverable. I strongly urge you to resign."

Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair

Resigned: 7.30pm on July 5

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: "I just don't think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn't have, I don't think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more."

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor

Resigned: 6.30pm on July 5

He said "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously" and "I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning".

He also hinted at splits on economic policy, pointing to the need to "work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions" - a planned joint speech with the Prime Minister had made it clear "our approaches are fundamentally too different".

Rishi Sunak - Reuters
Rishi Sunak - Reuters

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary

Resigned: 6.30pm on July 5

Mr Javid said the public had concluded that under Mr Johnson the Conservatives were not "competent in acting in the national interest" and the Prime Minister could not offer "humility, grip and new direction".

