Government resignation watch: Who has quit, when and what did they say?

Boris Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in Downing Street as ministers and aides continue to quit his Government in protest at his leadership.

The Prime Minister is facing a significant backlash over his handling of the allegations against Chris Pincher.

Mr Johnson was dealt a significant blow when Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within 10 minutes of each other. This was followed by a flurry of junior ministers and aides.

Here are all the people who have left Government so far.

Damian Hinds, Security minister

Resigned at 7.15am on July 7

The MP for East Hampshire wrote on Twitter: "It has been a huge privilege and responsibility to serve as security minister. It shouldn't take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership."

In his letter of resignation, he wrote: "...more important than any government or leader are the standards we uphold in public life and faith in our democracy and public administration.

"Because of the serious erosion in these, I have come to the conclusion that the right thing for our country and for our party is for you to stand down as party leader and Prime Minister.

"I had hoped you would take this course sooner, of your own volition. But as it has become clear that you still intend to stay, I cannot continue to serve in your administration."

Helen Whately, Treasury minister

Resigned at 7am on July 7

The MP for Faversham and Mid Kent said: "With sincere regret I am resigning from HM Government.

"I stood for Parliament because I want to make our country a better place.

"Your vision for our country and your mission to level-up has inspired and galvanised people.

"As Exchequer Secretary I have seen this in practice and been proud to play a part. I have argued that you should continue as Prime Minister many times in recent months, but there are only so many times you can apologise and move on. That point has been reached."

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary

Resigned at 6.50am on July 7

Brandon Lewis told the Prime Minister in a resignation letter that he had "given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt".

"I have gone out and defended this Government both publicly and privately," he told Boris Johnson in his resignation letter.

"We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now. It is clear that our Party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better."

Gareth Davies, parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care

Resigned at 0.15am on July 7

The Grantham and Stamford MP tweeted: "It is with great regret that I have informed the whips office of my resignation as a PPS at the Department of Health and Social Care. It has been a privilege to serve in the role and not a decision I have taken lightly."

Dr James Davies, permanent private secretary at the Department for Health and Social Care

Resigned at 11.25pm on July 6

Co-ordinating his announcement with Edward Argar, Dr Davies told the Prime Minister it was now clear the party and country are "no longer governable under your tenure".

Edward Argar, minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care

Resigned at 10.45pm on July 6

Mr Argar said: "I believe, with regret, that it is now the time to consider the future, and the 'big call' of how we face that future with integrity, and in that that context I fear that a change is needed in order for our Party to continue to deliver on our shared ambitions for the country."

Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales

Resigned at 10.44pm on July 6

The MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire became the third Cabinet minister to quit. He said: "I have never been a massive fan of ministerial resignations being the best means of forcing change.

"Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible".

Danny Kruger, parliamentary private secretary for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Resigned at 9.36pm on July 6

The Devizes MP tweeted: "Very sorry indeed to hear @michaelgove has been fired by the PM.

"As I told No 10 earlier today it should be the PM leaving office. I am resigning as PPS at @Dluhc".

James Daly, parliamentary private secretary for the Department for Work and Pensions

Resigned at 9.25pm on July 6

The Bury North MP said he had "lost confidence" in the Prime Minister.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, he wrote: "Due to recent events, it has become very clear that you are sadly unable to lead our Government and deliver on the policies that will change lives for the better and create opportunity for all.

"As a result of the above, I have lost confidence in your leadership of our great party and therefore as outlined above I must resign."

Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Levelling Up

Resigned at 8.39pm on July 6

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the Redcar and Cleveland MP said: "I hoped that I would not have to do this, and you know I am grateful for all the support you have given to the people of Teesside.

"However, as I told the Chief Whip and your advisers earlier today, your position is no longer tenable.

"Sadly, you no longer command the support of the parliamentary party and as you have not heeded the advice given to you, I feel I am left with no choice but to step down. You know of my personal loyalty to you, and so you will now how it pains me to withdraw my support in this way."

He added: "Today you are failing to listen to those most loyal to you. It is out of that same loyalty that I urge you to now step aside, and allow the country to move forward."

James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)

Resigned: 4.40pm, July 6

The MP for Bracknell, posted to Facebook: "I have today resigned as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Defra. I would like to thank everyone who has taken the trouble to share their views with me in recent months.

"I continue to serve the people of Bracknell, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Sandhurst and Wokingham Without to the best of my ability."

Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for International Trade

Resigned: 3.14pm on July 6

The MP for Darlington highlighted his experience as a gay MP, saying: "On Saturday last week I marched with LGBT+ Conservatives at London Pride.

"As a gay MP, that should have been a liberating, enjoyable experience, instead due to the damage our party has inflicted on itself over the failure to include trans people in the ban on conversion therapy, it was a humiliating experience and signalled to me the immense damage that has been so needlessly inflicted after years of hard work by many to rebuild the damage of Section 28."

He added: "It is of the utmost importance that the Office of Prime Minister represents all the high standards required of public life, which I do not believe it presently does."

Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office

Resigned: 4.52pm on July 6

The Tory MP for Rushcliffe said Boris Johnson's Government "turned a blind eye to allegations of sexual assault within its own ranks".

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Edwards said: "I was heartbroken to learn on Wednesday that you were made aware of serious allegations of sexual assault against Chris Pincher and that, despite this, you went on to appoint him, not just to another government role, but to a role of such sensitivity, where he would deal with both vulnerable colleagues and members of staff who may have been victims of such assaults themselves."

Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

Resigned: 4.49pm on July 6

Tory MP for Hyndburn Sara Britcliffe has resigned as parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education, citing "continuous firefighting of self-inflicted issues" in the Government.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote: "It has been a great honour and privilege to have been the PPS for the Department of Education for the last 18 months.

"But after careful reflection, I have concluded that I cannot continue in that role and so am tendering you my resignation as a PPS. I entered politics to push the case for levelling up in my part of the world.

"For decades, Hyndburn and Haslingden has been ignored and overlooked by Labour. We have been taken for granted and not given the opportunities or investment which other areas have had."

Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Resigned: 4.33pm on July 6

A Tory MP who witnessed Chris Pincher's actions at the Carlton Club has quit as a ministerial aide.

Mark Fletcher resigned as parliamentary private secretary to Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, describing Boris Johnson's response to the incident as "crass and insensitive".

The Bolsover MP said the Prime Minister had suggested that Tory colleagues who were present were to blame for allowing Mr Pincher to "drink so much".

Mike Freer, Minister for Equalities

Resigned: 4.09pm on July 6

Mike Freer has resigned from his post as equalities minister, as he accused the Government of creating an "atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people".

The minister is the latest in a string of parliamentarians to quit, telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter that he "can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with".

The resignation came shortly after he told MPs that "elements" of Parliament have issues with transgender people.

Rachel Maclean, Minister for Safeguarding

Resigned: 3.40pm on July 6

The Tory MP for Redditch said recent events demonstrate that while the Prime Minister remains in office the "woefully low rate of prosecutions for sexual offences" will not improve.

She wrote: "It is with great regret that I am resigning from your Government. When you appointed me to serve in the Home Office, you tasked me - as Minister for Safeguarding - with improving the woefully low rate of prosecutions for sexual offences.

"However, I have regretfully concluded that recent events demonstrate that while you remain in office, it will not be possible to make progress with this vitally important task. The victims of sexual harassment I work with tell me that every single time the biggest obstacle they face in coming forward to tell their heartbreaking and traumatic stories is that they fear they will not be believed, or that the system will cover up for the perpetrator."

Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Resigned: 3.40pm on July 6

The MP for Bolton North East said in a letter posted to Twitter: "The events over an extended period of time have not sat well with me.

"There is only so much anyone can expect my constituents to accept or ignore...It is out of respect for them, along with our dedicated Councillors, public servants and everyone who is focused on making Bolton better that I come to this decision. They deserve more from leadership."

Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer

Resigned: 3.30pm on July 6

In a letter posted to Twitter, the MP for Montgomeryshire said: "After the recent vote of confidence, I had given my support to you, with one last benefit of the doubt. I believed it was right that we draw a line under previous events and focus on rebuilding trust with the public and focusing on delivering good policies.

"It has now become apparent over recent days, that this is becoming impossible.

"It is therefore with deep regret that I resign from your Government."

Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Resigned: 3pm on July 6

In a statement on Facebook, the MP for North Norfolk said: "As I said just a couple of weeks ago, we must not dismiss the by election results as 'mid term' blues. They were not and they were a clear indicator of how the country feels.

"The breakdown in trust from the last six months is abundantly clear. The latest situation to unfold regarding Chris Pincher only compounds those feelings, with many now recognising the situation is clearly unsustainable.

"In my short time as the MP for North Norfolk, I have spoken out time and time again on matters relating to integrity, leadership and trust. I must remain true to my values and principles. I have felt for a considerable while that the situation cannot go on.

"I do not have confidence in the Prime Minister and resign my role as a PPS in the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It has been a real privilege in such a short time to serve in that position and steer through important reforms to help not only my constituency but the country too."

Mims Davies, Minister for Employment

Resigned: 2.30pm on July 6

In her resignation letter, she said: "Reaching this decision has been incredibly hard, especially when I consider your tremendous achievement and commitment in making Brexit work, public health decisions during the pandemic and your impeccable leadership as we face Russian aggression in Europe.

"However, over the last few months, I have become increasingly concerned about your Premiership, those around you and our great party's direction and what we truly stand for. Many people go into politics to make a difference and I would like to say I am one of them. But these last few months have led me to believe that we must strive to make that difference while fully upholding the highest standards in public life and remain true to our values as an individual and as a Conservative.

"I am sad to say many of my constituents feel you have not met those standards and I agree with them. I have no confidence in your leadership, and I ask you to consider your position for the sake of the country and party. I fought on with you as you made changes, but these have been to no avail.

"I have truly battled with coming to this decision because I am deeply committed to my role, and feel that the government must continue to function and above all deliver for our people. However, I feel now the great work we arc doing in my department and many others is utterly overshadowed by what has unfolded from the heart of the government in Downing Street."

Kemi Badenoch, Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities & Minister for Equalities

Julia Lopez, Minister of State for Media, Data, and Digital Infrastructure

Lee Rowley, Minister for Industry

Neil O'Brien, Minister for Levelling Up, The Union and Constitution

Alex Burghart, Minister for Skills

Resigned: 2.30pm on July 6

They said in a joint letter to Boris Johnson that "the Government cannot function" as they called for him to step down.

"It is with great regret that we are resigning as members of the Government. It has been an honour to serve in your administration and we remain extremely grateful for the opportunity you have given us to serve our country," they wrote.

"You have had the most difficult task in a generation. We hugely admire your fortitude, stamina and enduring optimism. You can be rightly proud of the significant decisions which you have, by common acclamation, got right.

"However, it has become increasingly clear that the Government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled. In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the Party and the country, you step aside."

David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

Resigned: 1.45pm on July 6

The Wantage MP said: "I cannot defend what has taken place these past few days - or indeed these past few months.

"It is very important to me that we do all we can to encourage good people into politics so that the country is well served, but events in recent months have made the view of politics and politicians worse and will only put more people off entering it, which I deeply regret.

"I know from my inbox that there are different views about the Prime Minister, but I do not believe he can provide the leadership the country needs."

Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

Resigned: 1.40pm on July 6

She wrote on Facebook: "I firmly believe that what we need now, as we deal with the twin challenges of war in Europe and global inflation, is a laser-like grip on reforming our public services so that they work better for our constituents and focus on charting a path to prosperity through what is an increasingly challenging global outlook.

"I think the events of recent weeks and months are preventing us from doing that. I, of course, look forward to continuing to serve all of you to the best of my abilities."

Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

Resigned: 1.30pm on July 6

In her letter of resignation, the MP for North Devon said: "It has been a privilege to serve as a parliamentary private secretary at both DEFRA and more recently the Treasury.

"I have not spoken out sooner as I had not wanted to be a distraction in the recent Tiverton and Honiton by-election and divert attention from our excellent candidate and hard-working volunteers.

"Trust, truth and integrity are vital in our work as politicians and public servants, and I had hoped that the reset earlier in the year might have given us the chance for a different direction, however the events of this week have shown that not to be the case.

"Inaction is indeed action, and my silence is not compatible with my views or position, and it is with great regret that I have decided to resign as PPS. I remain loyal, as always to the Conservative Party and my constituents, and whilst I have endeavoured to retain loyalty to your Government, this is no longer compatible with the values hold dear."

Stuart Andrew, Minister for Housing

Resigned: 12.30pm on July 6

Mr Andrew said "our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better".

Jo Churchill, Minister for Agri-Innovation and Climate Adaptation

Resigned: 12pm on July 6

She said in her resignation letter: "Recent events have shown integrity, competence, and judgment are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations.

"Our beloved country is facing an uncertain future and strong headwinds, a clear, self-less vision is needed. The country and party deserve better and so with a heavy heart I have decided to resign."

Victoria Atkins, Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice

Resigned: 11.30am on July 6

The MP for Louth and Horncastle said: "Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership, through Paterson, partygate and Pincher. I have given you the benefit of the doubt at each turn, out of loyalty to you as Prime Minister and to our great party.

"The events of this week, however, have made these contortions impossible. The casual mistreatment of Minister Will Quince and the revelations contained in Lord McDonald's letter highlight just how far your government has fallen from these ideals. I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values. We can and must be better than this."

Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Resigned: 11am on July 6

In a letter posted to Twitter, she said "the current situation is untenable".

John Glen, Economic Secretary

Resigned: 11am on July 6

He said in his resignation letter to Mr Johnson: "I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role" with "the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country".

Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow

Resigned: 10am on July 6

He tweeted a letter explaining he was "previously against any leadership change ... during Covid, a cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

"However, after the events of the past few days and the resignation of Cabinet members, I feel that the public have been misled about the appointment of the former deputy chief whip.

"The parties at Number 10 Downing Street were bad enough but the appointment of this individual and the untruthful statement about what was known is unacceptable to me."

Mr Halfon's letter concluded that "if there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change".

Robin Walker, Minister for School Standards

Resigned: 10am on July 6

He said "recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership".

The loss of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid "reflects a worrying narrowing of the broad church that I believe any Conservative government should seek to achieve", he added in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson.

He told Mr Johnson the "great achievements" of the Government had been "overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity".

Laura Trott, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Transport

Resigned: 9am on July 6

She said in a Facebook post: "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

"Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

"I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster."

Will Quince, Minister for Children and Families

Resigned: 8.30am on July 6

The MP for Colchester tweeted a photograph of his letter of resignation to Boris Johnson, adding: "With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.

"I wish my successor well - it is the best job in Government."

Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

Resigned: 11pm on July 5

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the Cheltenham MP said it was "with great sadness" he was quitting the post but added he could not "defend the indefensible".

He wrote: "To be in government is to accept the duty to argue for difficult or even unpopular policy positions where that serves the broader national interest. But it cannot extend to defending the indefensible.

"The cumulative effect of the Owen Paterson debacle, Partygate and now the handling of the former Deputy Chief Whip's resignation, is that public confidence in the ability of Number 10 to uphold the standards of candour expected of a British Government has irretrievably broken down. I regret that I share that judgement.

"This comes at a moment of intense challenge for our country, when trust in government can rarely have been more important. I'm afraid the time has therefore come for fresh leadership."

Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya

Resigned: 10.30pm on July 5

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes "allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously" and that the Prime Minister had shown a "severe lack of judgment and care" for his parliamentary party.

Nicola Richards, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Resigned: 9pm on July 5

Posting her resignation on Twitter, the West Bromwich East MP wrote: "At a time where my constituents are worried about the cost of living and I am doing my best to support them, I cannot bring myself to serve as a PPS under the current circumstances, where the focus is skewed by poor judgement that I don't wish to be associated with.

"I am loyal to my constituents and will always put them first.

"I am also loyal to the Conservative Party, of which is currently unrecognisable to me. I believe something must change."

Virginia Crosbie, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office

Resigned: 9pm on July 5

In her resignation letter posted to Facebook, she wrote that she was "forced to say the sheer number of allegations of impropriety and illegality" centred around Downing Street and Mr Johnson's premiership made his position untenable.

"I am of the view that if you continue in office then you risk irrevocably harming this government, and the Conservative party and will hand the keys of Downing Street to a Labour Party unfit to govern."

Jonathan Gullis, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Resigned: 8pm on July 5

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Gullis said he was resigning "with a heavy heart".

He wrote: "I have been a member of the Conservative Party my entire adult life, a party I believe represents opportunity for all. I feel for too long we have been more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country and spreading opportunity for all, which is why I came into politics.

"It is for this reason I can no longer to serve as part of your government.

"I will continue to focus on standing up for the people of Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke, protecting and preserving our heritage, creating new high skilled and high wage jobs locally and making sure people have access to the very best healthcare and education this country has to offer."

Saqib Bhatti, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Health Secretary

Resigned: 8pm on July 5

Posting his resignation on Twitter, he wrote: "The Conservative and Union Party has always been the party of integrity and honour.

"I feel that standards in public life are of the utmost importance, and the events of the past few months have undermined the public trust in all of us.

"I have been grappling with these issues for some time and my conscience will not allow me to continue to support this administration.

"It is for that reason I must tender my resignation."

Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco

Resigned: 7.30pm on July 5

Mr Murrison's resignation letter states that the implications of Lord McDonald's letter on Tuesday morning, that the Prime Minister had been briefed about Chris Pincher's conduct, were the "last straw in the rolling chaos of the past six months".

"Others must square, as best they can, their continuing enjoyment of your patronage with their personal sense of decency, honour and integrity, but I no longer can," he wrote.

"Your position has become unrecoverable. I strongly urge you to resign."

Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair

Resigned: 7.30pm on July 5

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: "I just don't think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn't have, I don't think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more."

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor

Resigned: 6.30pm on July 5

He said "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously" and "I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning".

He also hinted at splits on economic policy, pointing to the need to "work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions" - a planned joint speech with the Prime Minister had made it clear "our approaches are fundamentally too different".

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary

Resigned: 6.30pm on July 5

Mr Javid said the public had concluded that under Mr Johnson the Conservatives were not "competent in acting in the national interest" and the Prime Minister could not offer "humility, grip and new direction".