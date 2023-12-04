Residents welcome axing of unpopular parking plan

The intention was to narrow the pavement to make way for angled parking spaces

Residents have welcomed the scrapping of unpopular plans to cover part of a seaside town's promenade with car parking.

Redcar and Cleveland Council had intended to create more than 100 spaces on Saltburn's Marine Parade.

But residents protested, saying they had not been properly consulted and the parking would reduce access.

Council leader Alec Brown said it was a "listening administration".

Rowan McLaughlin, from Saltburn Against Promenade Changes, said everyone in the group was "elated that we have stopped this horrible development" on the promenade.

"But still somewhat annoyed that the campaign was necessary in the first place," they said.

"Hopefully the council have learnt that it's better to consult properly in the first place."

Mr Brown said the authority had been "under the impression this had been properly consulted when we inherited" the scheme.

“We have made the decision based on what matters to the community," he said.

Residents protested against the planned promenade changes

The intention had been to install angled parking spaces on Marine Parade West, reducing the wide footpath.

Just under 2,000 people took part in the latest consultation survey with the majority voting against the proposals.

Council highways and transport cabinet member Carl Quartermain said he had been happy to approve the plans when he started the role in May, subject to a final check of public opinion.

"Having received hundreds of comments and having received multiple messages directly and indirectly during this period, I hit pause on the project because I was not confident the public had been consulted adequately and because the feedback received revealed doubt over the popularity of the plan," he said.

Further consultation made it "clear that the majority of Saltburn residents who took part do not want to see these changes made" to the promenade, he said.

"This was echoed by the majority of Saltburn businesses and by visitors," he added.

