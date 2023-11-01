Residents want action over pavement parking bans

Some residents are demanding to know why there is no pavement parking ban in place across the West region.

Mandy Palmer, of Bristol, has been blind since she was 22 and said dodging cars on pavements is a daily chore.

A survey by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans in 2021 found 66% of 1,292 respondents were in favour of a ban on pavement parking in the city.

A Department for Transport (DfT) consultation finished three years ago but national laws are yet to exist.

It said local authorities already have powers to limit such parking through "local regulation".

Most local councils in the West region do not have a ban as they would have to legislate street by street and pay for signs that indicate where motorists can and cannot park.

Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.

Ms Palmer said she believes the problem is getting worse for herself and her guide dog Harmony.

"It's a bit worrying because you don't know what you're going to bump into," she said.

She added that sometimes Harmony "just can't get through, and I have to go into the gutter and onto the road".

"I find myself tense up, and Harmony is very cautious. Pavement parking is already banned in London and parts of Sheffield city centre."

Alan Fletcher, from Swindon, is also blind and said he is mostly concerned about delivery drivers parking on pavements.

He wants to see national legislation brought in.

"Delivery people come along and they park on the pavement to deliver their stuff," he said.

"They do that in four to five minutes, but I have to try and get past that in that time.

"And I don't know that they will only be five minutes."

Wiltshire Council has also been approached for comment.

MP for North Dorset Simon Hoare wants to make it easier for local councils to prohibit pavement parking in their jurisdictions.

He told the BBC: "I am a motorist myself. This is nothing about bashing motorists. This is about proper respect between the car users and vulnerable pedestrians."

Story continues

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "We appreciate concerns around pavement parking and, while local authorities already have powers to prohibit it through local regulation, we have consulted on further helping them take action. The response to this will be published in due course."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk